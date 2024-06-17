26 C
Modi meets Sullivan as India and US strengthen bilateral ties

By: vibhuti

Prime minister of India Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Monday (17) and talked about how India is committed to further strengthening its comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US.

During the Doval-Sullivan talks, both sides finalized several key initiatives to enhance cooperation in critical technologies, defense, semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and clean energy. Sullivan is visiting Delhi from June 17 to 18, marking the first trip to India by a senior Biden administration official since the Modi government began its third term.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior US government officials and industry leaders, Sullivan’s visit follows a brief conversation between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia region three days earlier. The top Biden administration official also met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Popular

