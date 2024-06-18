India and US to train ISRO astronauts at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

India and the United States have announced the completion of the Strategic Framework for Human Spaceflight Cooperation, paving the way for ISRO astronauts to receive training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

During the recent iCET Dialogue, the US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, and India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, explored further avenues for space collaboration. A key focus was the involvement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the Lunar Gateway Programme, part of the US-led Artemis initiative, which seeks to establish a space station in lunar orbit.

The dialogue also included discussions on a potential joint mission involving NASA and ISRO astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS). This would mark a significant milestone in the expanding partnership between the two space agencies.

In addition to astronaut training and collaborative missions, the talks highlighted preparations for the launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. This satellite, designed for detailed Earth surface mapping, is poised to contribute significantly to addressing global issues such as climate change by providing extensive data.

Discussions extended to defence space cooperation, including the second Advanced Domains Defence Dialogue held at the Pentagon. These discussions involved expert exchanges on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and featured a space table-top exercise between the two countries.

Moreover, the US Space Force is initiating new partnerships with Indian startups 114ai and 3rdiTech. These collaborations aim to advance capabilities in space situational awareness, data fusion, and semiconductor manufacturing for infrared sensors.