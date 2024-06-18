28 C
New York
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia and US to train ISRO astronauts at NASA’s Johnson Space Center
News

India and US to train ISRO astronauts at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The discussions between the two NSAs also delved into avenues for India’s involvement in the Lunar Gateway Programme. (Representative Image: iStock)

Related stories

News

India launches investigation into fatal West Bengal train collision

India has commenced an investigation into the train collision...
News

Modi meets Sullivan as India and US strengthen bilateral ties

Prime minister of India Narendra Modi met US National...
News

Asian American writer Ganeshanathan wins 2024 Women’s Prize for Fiction

Sri Lankan- American writer V V Ganeshanathan has emerged...
News

Hunter Biden convicted on Federal firearm charges in landmark case

In a significant legal development, Hunter Biden, son of...
News

Baltimore’s key shipping lane fully reopens after bridge collapse

THE Baltimore shipping lane blocked for more than two...

India and the United States have announced the completion of the Strategic Framework for Human Spaceflight Cooperation, paving the way for ISRO astronauts to receive training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

During the recent iCET Dialogue, the US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, and India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, explored further avenues for space collaboration. A key focus was the involvement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the Lunar Gateway Programme, part of the US-led Artemis initiative, which seeks to establish a space station in lunar orbit.

The dialogue also included discussions on a potential joint mission involving NASA and ISRO astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS). This would mark a significant milestone in the expanding partnership between the two space agencies.

In addition to astronaut training and collaborative missions, the talks highlighted preparations for the launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. This satellite, designed for detailed Earth surface mapping, is poised to contribute significantly to addressing global issues such as climate change by providing extensive data.

Discussions extended to defence space cooperation, including the second Advanced Domains Defence Dialogue held at the Pentagon. These discussions involved expert exchanges on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and featured a space table-top exercise between the two countries.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, the US Space Force is initiating new partnerships with Indian startups 114ai and 3rdiTech. These collaborations aim to advance capabilities in space situational awareness, data fusion, and semiconductor manufacturing for infrared sensors.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India launches investigation into fatal West Bengal train collision

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York

Entertainment 0
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving...

Shah Rukh Khan makes comeback in the list of top 5 most valuable celebrities in India

Uncategorized 0
Bollywood's romance king, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback...

Husband murders wife over TikTok relationship, court told

UK News 0
Aminan Rahman, 47, is accused of strangling his wife,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc