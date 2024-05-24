Abortion clinics along the east coast experience longer wait times after Florida law

Clinics along the East Coast have seen a significant increase in abortion patient traffic since Florida’s law banning most abortions came into effect on May 1.

However, the feared collapse in care has not occurred, according to new data collected by a research team at Middlebury College.

Wait times for appointments have risen at about 30 per cent of clinics in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.—the regions closest to Florida where abortions remain legal after six weeks of pregnancy.

The data, based on a survey of clinics conducted before and after the law took effect, indicates that North Carolina has experienced the most significant increases, with wait times rising in half of the state’s 16 clinics.

Residents of Florida and the broader southern region now face significantly longer wait times for abortion services since the new law was enacted. Counties marked in red show areas where residents who are beyond six weeks into their pregnancies will struggle the most to secure an appointment.

Before the ban, Florida residents had an average drive of 20 miles and a wait time of five days for an abortion. Following the ban, these figures have increased to an average distance of 590 miles and a wait time of nearly 14 days, according to the data.

This study offers a unique insight into the practical impact of the new law in a state where 80,000 abortions were performed each year.

Conducted by Caitlin Myers, a professor of economics at Middlebury College in Vermont, and a team of undergraduate students, the survey systematically collected data from 130 clinics across six states and D.C. for the date of their next available appointment after the six-week mark.

Although the survey provides only a snapshot of the law’s effects, clinic directors and staff reported that it aligns with their observations since Florida’s abortion ban took effect on May 1.