IMF and Pakistan close to extended fund facility agreement

An IMF delegation, led by mission chief Nathan Porter, concluded discussions with Pakistani authorities on Thursday after arriving in Pakistan on 13 May. The talks, which will continue virtually over the coming days, aim to finalise the necessary financial support to bolster Pakistan’s reform efforts. This support will come from the IMF as well as Pakistan’s bilateral and multilateral partners.

The announcement by the IMF led to a significant boost in Pakistan’s benchmark share index, which reached a record high, surpassing the 76,000 level.

Discussions regarding a new loan programme commenced following the conclusion of a short-term £2.4 billion programme last month, which was crucial in helping Pakistan avoid a sovereign debt default.

Nathan Porter highlighted the objectives of Pakistan’s reform programme, which aims to transition the country from economic stabilisation to robust, inclusive, and resilient growth. The reforms are designed to strengthen public finances by enhancing domestic revenue mobilisation through fairer taxation, while simultaneously increasing expenditure on human capital, social protection, and climate resilience.

The Pakistani authorities also plan to ensure the viability of the energy sector by implementing reforms to reduce energy costs. Other objectives include maintaining low and stable inflation through appropriate monetary and exchange rate policies, improving public service provision via restructuring and privatisation of state-owned

enterprises (SOEs), and promoting private sector development by ensuring a level playing field for investment and enhancing governance.

Porter described the discussions as “fruitful” and expressed optimism about continuing the policy discussions virtually to finalise the required financial support from the IMF and Pakistan’s partners.

Pakistan is anticipated to seek at least $6 billion under the new programme and may request additional financing from the IMF under the Resilience and Sustainability Trust.

The IMF has emphasised that the prioritisation of reforms to revitalise Pakistan’s economy is of greater importance than the size of the new loan package under negotiation. Earlier this month, the IMF cautioned that the downside risks to Pakistan’s economy remained exceptionally high.