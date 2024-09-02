24.3 C
New York
Monday, September 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsHarris leads in most US states compared to Trump
Headline news

Harris leads in most US states compared to Trump

By: vibhuti

Date:

US presidential candidate, Donald Trump posted a meme on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz amidst the election campaign. (Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump)

Related stories

The 2024 presidential race has significantly shifted since President Joe Biden’s exit in July. Kamala Harris, the current Vice President and Democratic candidate, is now going head-to-head with former President Donald Trump. While the race is close, Harris shows stronger numbers than Biden did before stepping down.

Recent polls leading up to the Labor Day weekend show Harris with a slight edge over Trump. With just two months before Election Day, this narrow lead is critical in the battleground states.

Harris is polling better than Trump within the margin of error in almost all national surveys, as reported by NBC News. The margin of error indicates how close we can reasonably expect a survey result to be relative to the true population value. Despite Trump’s consistent 47 per cent in many polls, Harris is managing to outperform him, signalling a possible shift in voter sentiment since Biden left the race.

According to polls from Bloomberg/Morning Consult, Harris has overtaken Trump within the margin of error in key states like Georgia (50 per cent), Michigan (49 per cent), Nevada (50 per cent), and Pennsylvania (51 per cent).

In Wisconsin, she leads Trump outside the margin of error with 53 per cent support. However, in Arizona and North Carolina, the two candidates are tied. This performance contrasts sharply with Biden’s polling numbers earlier this year, where he struggled to gain ground in these same states.

- Advertisement -

Before Harris took over the Democratic ticket, Biden was trailing Trump, even before the controversial June 27 debate. While Biden struggled in the Great Lakes states and the Sun Belt, Harris is showing herself to be a more trusted leader, gaining support across various regions.

Nationally, Harris is also faring well. The Wall Street Journal, Quinnipiac, and Suffolk/USA Today polls show her leading with 48 per cent, 49 per cent, and 48 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, Trump stands at 47 per cent, 48 per cent, and 43 per cent in these polls. These numbers indicate a clear reversal of fortunes since Biden exited the race, but whether Harris can maintain this narrow edge remains uncertain.

The race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is incredibly close, but Harris is showing a slight lead as Labour Day approaches. Her stronger performance compared to Biden’s earlier numbers suggests that she could be a formidable contender in the final stretch of the election. However, with two months to go, anything can happen, and both candidates will need to continue fighting hard to secure victory.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
INDUS-X Summit 2024: US-India defence meet to be held at Stanford University in September
Next article
‘She hates Donald Trump’ claims former aide Anthony Scaramucci on Melania secretly supporting Harris

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Kangana Ranaut angry for being called ‘gangster’ on talk show, slams Diljit Dosanjh for starting war of words

Entertainment 0
Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut recently appeared on Rajat...

Was Aishwarya Rai involved with both Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi? Sohail Khan reveals Salman’s insecurity

Entertainment 0
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was once in a relationship...

‘She hates Donald Trump’ claims former aide Anthony Scaramucci on Melania secretly supporting Harris

Headline news 0
Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House communications director, has...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc