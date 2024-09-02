Harris leads in most US states compared to Trump

The 2024 presidential race has significantly shifted since President Joe Biden’s exit in July. Kamala Harris, the current Vice President and Democratic candidate, is now going head-to-head with former President Donald Trump. While the race is close, Harris shows stronger numbers than Biden did before stepping down.

Recent polls leading up to the Labor Day weekend show Harris with a slight edge over Trump. With just two months before Election Day, this narrow lead is critical in the battleground states.

In this election, we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in? A country of chaos, fear, and hate? Or one of freedom, compassion, and rule of law? Each of us has the power to answer that question with our vote. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 1, 2024

Harris is polling better than Trump within the margin of error in almost all national surveys, as reported by NBC News. The margin of error indicates how close we can reasonably expect a survey result to be relative to the true population value. Despite Trump’s consistent 47 per cent in many polls, Harris is managing to outperform him, signalling a possible shift in voter sentiment since Biden left the race.

According to polls from Bloomberg/Morning Consult, Harris has overtaken Trump within the margin of error in key states like Georgia (50 per cent), Michigan (49 per cent), Nevada (50 per cent), and Pennsylvania (51 per cent).

In Wisconsin, she leads Trump outside the margin of error with 53 per cent support. However, in Arizona and North Carolina, the two candidates are tied. This performance contrasts sharply with Biden’s polling numbers earlier this year, where he struggled to gain ground in these same states.

- Advertisement -

Before Harris took over the Democratic ticket, Biden was trailing Trump, even before the controversial June 27 debate. While Biden struggled in the Great Lakes states and the Sun Belt, Harris is showing herself to be a more trusted leader, gaining support across various regions.

Nationally, Harris is also faring well. The Wall Street Journal, Quinnipiac, and Suffolk/USA Today polls show her leading with 48 per cent, 49 per cent, and 48 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, Trump stands at 47 per cent, 48 per cent, and 43 per cent in these polls. These numbers indicate a clear reversal of fortunes since Biden exited the race, but whether Harris can maintain this narrow edge remains uncertain.

The race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is incredibly close, but Harris is showing a slight lead as Labour Day approaches. Her stronger performance compared to Biden’s earlier numbers suggests that she could be a formidable contender in the final stretch of the election. However, with two months to go, anything can happen, and both candidates will need to continue fighting hard to secure victory.