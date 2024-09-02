‘She hates Donald Trump’ claims former aide Anthony Scaramucci on Melania secretly supporting Harris

Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House communications director, has made a surprising claim that Melania Trump secretly wants Kamala Harris to win the upcoming presidential election. Scaramucci, speaking on a podcast, said, “She hates Donald Trump” and suggested that Melania has “frosty” ties with her husband.

Scaramucci added, “Maybe Melania Trump. That could be the only person I think of,” when asked who might prefer Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. He also mentioned, “My wife hates Trump as much as Melania does,” and joked that he would be kinder to Trump than Melania.

Melania has been notably absent from key events, including Trump’s election launch in Iowa and Super Tuesday celebrations. When asked about her involvement in the campaign, she simply said, “Stay tuned.”

Donald Trump described his wife as a “private person” in September 2023, saying, “She’s a private person, a great person, a very confident person, and she loves our country very much.” He added, “She is going to be there when the time is right.”

Despite her absence from some events, Melania did attend the Republican National Convention in July, where she was warmly welcomed in Milwaukee.

- Advertisement -

A BBC report highlighted that Melania has broken traditional First Lady norms, being less visible compared to her predecessors. The report also noted that she has rarely been seen with Trump since he left office and was not present during key moments, like when Trump had his mugshot taken in Atlanta.