27.5 C
New York
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsBig H-1B lottery rigging fraud exposed, Indian American linked to scheme denies...
News

Big H-1B lottery rigging fraud exposed, Indian American linked to scheme denies allegations

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bloomberg’s investigation found that nearly half of the H-1Bs went to these companies, many of which cheated by submitting multiple entries for the same worker. (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

Features

‘Ikigai’ authors to release new book on ancient Indian wisdom: ‘The Four Purusharthas’ set for August 29

Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, the authors who popularized...
News

Indian-American daycare worker in Georgia charged with child molestation

Tulsi Patel, 22, was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia,...
News

Indian-American fundraiser urges Kamala Harris to visit hometown in India if elected as president

An Indian-American fundraiser has urged US Vice President Kamala...
News

Salman Rushdie endorses Harris, calls her a beacon of hope for Indian-Americans

Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie has endorsed Kamala Harris's candidacy...
News

Amitabh Bachchan’s statue in New Jersey listed on Google Maps as tourist attraction

The Bollywood superstar actor Amitabh Bachchan might have made...

A Bloomberg investigation has revealed a major fraud in the H-1B visa lottery system. It links Indian American Kandi Srinivasa Reddy to manipulating the system, but he denies the allegations.

The report shows that staffing and outsourcing companies have been exploiting the H-1B visa lottery system. In 2023, 446,000 people applied for H-1B visas, but only about 85,000 were available. Over 11,600 visas went to multinational outsourcing companies, and another 22,600 went to IT staffing firms.

Bloomberg’s investigation found that nearly half of the H-1Bs went to these companies, many of which cheated by submitting multiple entries for the same worker. This practice, known as “multiple registration,” enhances their chances of securing a visa. The USCIS calls this “fraud.”

Between 2020 and 2023, about 15,500 visas were obtained through such fraudulent means. One staffing firm operator used up to a dozen companies to submit the same applicants multiple times, acquiring hundreds of visas while many others were left without.

Kandi Srinivasa Reddy, who came to the US in the early 2000s and earned a master’s degree, started his own company, Cloud Big Data Technologies LLC, in 2013. Bloomberg’s investigation found that Reddy controlled several entities that submitted multiple applications for the same workers, resulting in over 3,000 entries and securing hundreds of visas since 2020.

- Advertisement -

In one year alone, Reddy’s firms accounted for more than 300 successful H-1B applications. After winning an H-1B, Reddy’s company rented the workers to corporations like Meta and HSBC. The company’s advertisements claimed that it collected 20% or 30% of the worker’s pay, amounting to $15,000 or more each year.

Lucas Garritson, a Texas lawyer representing Reddy, told Bloomberg that some of the companies’ visas had been challenged by the USCIS. However, he argued that the agency hadn’t followed proper procedures for prohibiting the activity and didn’t have proof that Reddy’s companies broke the rules.

The USCIS originally designed the H-1B system to allocate visas on a first-come, first-served basis but switched to a lottery system due to overwhelming demand. Each year, the lottery randomly draws names from the pool of applicants, which has nearly doubled in recent years, making it harder to secure a visa.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American daycare worker in Georgia charged with child molestation
Next article
‘Ikigai’ authors to release new book on ancient Indian wisdom: ‘The Four Purusharthas’ set for August 29

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to India amid divorce rumors after US vacation with daughter Aaradhya

Entertainment 0
Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently on...

India’s northern state Himachal Pradesh faces floods, videos of destruction go viral

India News 0
The current situation in India's northern state Himachal Pradesh...

“Is she Indian? Or is she black?”: Trump questions Harris’ racial identity

Headline news 0
Donald Trump has attacked Kamala Harris by questioning whether...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc