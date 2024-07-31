Indian-American daycare worker in Georgia charged with child molestation

Tulsi Patel, 22, was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on charges of molesting a four-year-old girl at Kids R Kids Academy. The incident came to light after a parent’s complaint led to an investigation by the Alpharetta Police.

The investigation began on July 25 when the police met with the vice president of field operations at the daycare on Webb Bridge Road. Following the parent’s accusation, the child underwent a medical examination at a hospital, which resulted in Patel’s arrest.

Kids R Kids Academy has expressed strong condemnation of Patel’s alleged actions. “The safety and well-being of the children and families impacted by this are our highest priorities, and we will continue to assist in the investigation to ensure that justice is served,” the institution stated.

The daycare is fully cooperating with the police and the Department of Family and Children Services, providing video evidence and offering counseling to affected families. The spokesperson for the daycare assured that they are implementing all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents and are reviewing their policies and procedures.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, which regulates childcare facilities, emphasized the need for parents to be vigilant and informed about the daycare centers they select. Reg Griffin, the department’s spokesperson, highlighted that Georgia has 4,500 licensed childcare programs and that parents can access complaints and incident reports for these facilities online.

“We publish all inspection reports online, including follow-up visits and any investigations,” Griffin said. He noted that Georgia daycares must comply with over 400 health and safety regulations, with unannounced inspections conducted twice a year.

The police are handling the criminal investigation, while the state agency will review whether any state regulations were violated. The investigation into Patel’s conduct is ongoing.