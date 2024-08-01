‘Ikigai’ authors to release new book on ancient Indian wisdom: ‘The Four Purusharthas’ set for August 29

Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, the authors who popularized the Japanese concept of ‘Ikigai,’ are releasing a new book, The Four Purusharthas: The Path to Happiness, Success and a Meaningful Life. This book, inspired by ancient Indian wisdom, will be available on August 29 and is published by Penguin Random House.

The book explores ancient spiritual practices to explain the four ‘Purusharthas’ — artha (wealth), kama (desire), dharma (righteousness), and moksha (liberation). These concepts aim to help readers find their purpose, reduce stress and fear, and achieve lasting peace.

“Many mindfulness practices popular in the West, like yoga and meditation, originate in India… India is the future of the world. The current CEOs of Microsoft and Google, among other multinationals, come from this culture full of brilliant mathematicians, programmers, and engineers,” says the introduction by translator Charlotte Whittle. “In these pages, we will find out. It is hard not to be impressed by the fount of endless riches that is India. Our mission was to write a short, fresh, illuminating book that provides answers to today’s challenges in the wake of the pandemic’s ravages.”

The book addresses questions such as how to leave suffering behind, awaken dormant creative energy, and make the law of karma work in our favor.

“From thousand-year-old wise men to modern figures like Ramana Maharshi and Jiddu Krishnamurti, India, according to the book, offers a wealth of inspiration to help us break through when we are stuck, develop all our capacities, and become fully realized,” it adds.

- Advertisement -

The foreword is written by author and senior politician Shashi Tharoor.

“I commend their book for delving so accessibly into the complex cultural and spiritual traditions of India, and distilling from them guides for living that should be valuable to everyone with an open mind and a willingness to learn from the wisdom of the ancients,” writes Tharoor.