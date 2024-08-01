32.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFeatures'Ikigai' authors to release new book on ancient Indian wisdom: 'The Four...
FeaturesNews

‘Ikigai’ authors to release new book on ancient Indian wisdom: ‘The Four Purusharthas’ set for August 29

By: vibhuti

Date:

The cover page of the book The Four 'Purusharthas: The Path to Happiness, Success and a Meaningful Life' (Photo credit: penguin.co.in)

Related stories

News

Big H-1B lottery rigging fraud exposed, Indian American linked to scheme denies allegations

A Bloomberg investigation has revealed a major fraud in...
News

Indian-American daycare worker in Georgia charged with child molestation

Tulsi Patel, 22, was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia,...
News

Indian-American fundraiser urges Kamala Harris to visit hometown in India if elected as president

An Indian-American fundraiser has urged US Vice President Kamala...
News

Salman Rushdie endorses Harris, calls her a beacon of hope for Indian-Americans

Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie has endorsed Kamala Harris's candidacy...
News

Amitabh Bachchan’s statue in New Jersey listed on Google Maps as tourist attraction

The Bollywood superstar actor Amitabh Bachchan might have made...

Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, the authors who popularized the Japanese concept of ‘Ikigai,’ are releasing a new book, The Four Purusharthas: The Path to Happiness, Success and a Meaningful Life. This book, inspired by ancient Indian wisdom, will be available on August 29 and is published by Penguin Random House.

The book explores ancient spiritual practices to explain the four ‘Purusharthas’ — artha (wealth), kama (desire), dharma (righteousness), and moksha (liberation). These concepts aim to help readers find their purpose, reduce stress and fear, and achieve lasting peace.

“Many mindfulness practices popular in the West, like yoga and meditation, originate in India… India is the future of the world. The current CEOs of Microsoft and Google, among other multinationals, come from this culture full of brilliant mathematicians, programmers, and engineers,” says the introduction by translator Charlotte Whittle. “In these pages, we will find out. It is hard not to be impressed by the fount of endless riches that is India. Our mission was to write a short, fresh, illuminating book that provides answers to today’s challenges in the wake of the pandemic’s ravages.”

The book addresses questions such as how to leave suffering behind, awaken dormant creative energy, and make the law of karma work in our favor.

“From thousand-year-old wise men to modern figures like Ramana Maharshi and Jiddu Krishnamurti, India, according to the book, offers a wealth of inspiration to help us break through when we are stuck, develop all our capacities, and become fully realized,” it adds.

- Advertisement -

The foreword is written by author and senior politician Shashi Tharoor.

“I commend their book for delving so accessibly into the complex cultural and spiritual traditions of India, and distilling from them guides for living that should be valuable to everyone with an open mind and a willingness to learn from the wisdom of the ancients,” writes Tharoor.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Big H-1B lottery rigging fraud exposed, Indian American linked to scheme denies allegations

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to India amid divorce rumors after US vacation with daughter Aaradhya

Entertainment 0
Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently on...

India’s northern state Himachal Pradesh faces floods, videos of destruction go viral

India News 0
The current situation in India's northern state Himachal Pradesh...

“Is she Indian? Or is she black?”: Trump questions Harris’ racial identity

Headline news 0
Donald Trump has attacked Kamala Harris by questioning whether...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc