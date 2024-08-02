Indian American Amish Shah wins democratic primary in Phoenix area

Indian American and former Arizona state Representative Amish Shah has won the Democratic primary for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. This area includes parts of northeastern Phoenix and three wealthy suburbs.

Shah will compete in November against Republican David Schweikert, a seven-term incumbent.

A heartfelt thank you to my wonderful friends and family for being with me last night as the counting started. Your steadfast support from the very beginning means more than I can put into words. We’re looking forward to seeing the final results.https://t.co/etHvyzzMJs — Amish Shah, MD (@DrAmishShah) July 31, 2024

Amish Shah, MD, MPH, was born and raised in Chicago. His parents, who came from India in the 1960s, were engineering students. His father is Jain, and his mother is Hindu.

Shah founded the Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival to promote healthy eating and prevent diseases. The festival is now in its seventh year and draws thousands of attendees each year.

Shah, a medical doctor and former Arizona legislator, aims to represent areas such as north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, and Paradise Valley. He will challenge David Schweikert, who has faced ethics scandals, including fines for campaign finance violations.

In the Democratic primary, Shah competed against several candidates, including former state party chair Andrei Cherny, ex-news anchor Marlene Galán-Wood, orthodontist Andrew Horne, former American Red Cross CEO Kurt Kroemer, and investment banker Conor O’Callaghan.

Shah’s win shows the growing political involvement of Indian Americans in U.S. politics, especially in diverse states like Arizona. The district’s importance is highlighted by President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory there.

The upcoming election in November will determine whether voters stick with Schweikert or choose new leadership with Shah.