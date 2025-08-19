‘Good Boy’ trailer unveils a horror story told through a dog’s eyes

Highlights:

Good Boy is a horror film told from a dog’s perspective.

The film marks Ben Leonberg’s directorial debut and stars his real-life pet Indy.

The teaser shows Indy protecting his owner Todd from a supernatural presence.

Good Boy will release in cinemas on 3 October 2025.

The upcoming horror film Good Boy has released its teaser trailer, giving audiences an unusual look at the genre by presenting the events entirely from a dog’s point of view. The film marks the directorial debut of Ben Leonberg and features his own pet, Indy, in the central role. Scheduled for release in cinemas on 3 October 2025, Good Boy explores what happens when loyalty and protection collide with a supernatural threat.

The Storyline Behind Good Boy

At the heart of Good Boy is the bond between Indy, a dog, and his owner Todd. The trailer opens with the pair moving into a new home. While Todd sleeps peacefully, Indy becomes alert to something disturbing within the house. The dog ventures through dark hallways and eventually encounters a sinister presence.

From this point, the teaser highlights how Indy becomes more than just a companion. He transforms into a protector, confronting the unknown entity that seems to target his family. Scenes in the trailer include Indy barking at shadows, exploring woods near the property, and keeping watch during the night.

A striking sequence shows Todd’s grandfather appearing possessed, letting out a chilling scream while Indy observes. This moment underscores how Good Boy uses the perspective of an animal to witness and react to events that human characters either ignore or cannot fully understand.

What Makes Good Boy Stand Out

Horror films traditionally follow human characters, but Good Boy alters this convention. By presenting the narrative through Indy’s perspective, the film shifts focus to the instincts of a dog and how animals sense danger long before humans do. This viewpoint offers a different emotional impact, as the story relies on Indy’s protective nature rather than typical human-driven plotlines.

The concept plays on the familiar phrase of a dog being “man’s best friend” and places it in extreme circumstances. Instead of offering comfort alone, Indy becomes central to the survival of his owner. This approach makes Good Boy part horror, part exploration of the relationship between humans and animals.

Director Ben Leonberg and Indy

Good Boy also carries a personal element for director Ben Leonberg, as the dog featured in the film is his real-life pet Indy. Leonberg’s decision to cast Indy as the lead reinforces the authenticity of the bond shown on screen. The project being his first feature-length directorial work adds another layer of significance, as Leonberg combines his filmmaking debut with his personal connection to the main character.

By using his own pet, Leonberg ensures that the film’s emotional core—the loyalty and bravery of Indy—comes across in a genuine way.

Cast and Performances in Good Boy

While Indy is central to the story, the film also includes a supporting cast of human actors. Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, and Larry Fessenden join the lineup, each playing roles that connect to the unfolding supernatural events. Their performances are set against Indy’s reactions, making the dynamic between humans and the dog an essential part of the film’s tension.

Release Details for Good Boy

Good Boy will arrive in cinemas on 3 October 2025. Distributed by IFC Films, the movie is expected to attract audiences who enjoy supernatural thrillers but are also looking for a fresh angle on storytelling. The teaser suggests a mix of atmospheric tension and emotional weight, qualities that set it apart from standard horror releases.

Why Good Boy Matters in the Horror Genre

The release of Good Boy highlights a growing trend in horror where filmmakers experiment with perspective and narrative structure. By using the eyes of a dog as the central viewpoint, the film encourages audiences to experience fear and suspense differently. The technique not only creates an unusual angle but also reinforces the theme of protection, trust, and the hidden dangers that animals often sense before humans.

For horror fans, Good Boy promises both unsettling supernatural encounters and a new way to understand loyalty in dangerous circumstances. The October release positions the film perfectly for the Halloween season, where interest in horror is at its peak.