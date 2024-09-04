14.1 C
Fatal Texas accident claims four Indian lives, leaves several injured
Fatal Texas accident claims four Indian lives, leaves several injured

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Darshini Vasudevan and Aryan Raghunath Orampati (Photo: X)

Opening Paragraph: Four Indian nationals lost their lives in a severe accident involving five vehicles on US 75 near Dallas during the Labor Day weekend. The incident occurred on Friday when a truck failed to slow down and struck a stationary SUV, causing a fire that trapped the four occupants inside.

 

The accident happened on the northbound US 75 near Anna, Texas, when traffic was at a standstill. The SUV, stopped on the road, was hit from behind by a high-speed truck, resulting in the deaths of all four individuals inside.

 

The deceased were identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampatti, Farooq Sheikh, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudev. The Consul General of India in Houston, D.C. Manjunath, confirmed their identities and mentioned that the Consulate is in touch with the victims’ families, offering assistance during this tragic time.

Orampatti and Sheikh had just visited a cousin in Dallas, while Palacharla was traveling to Bentonville to reunite with his wife. Vasudev, who had recently completed her Master’s degree from the University of Texas, was on her way to visit her uncle in Arkansas.

 

Identification of the victims was delayed due to the condition of the bodies, which were charred beyond recognition, requiring DNA fingerprinting for confirmation. Several other people were injured in the accident, though none of the injuries are life-threatening.

