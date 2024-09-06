23 C
Georgia high school shooting, 14-year-old charged and father faces manslaughter charges
Georgia high school shooting, 14-year-old charged and father faces manslaughter charges

WINDER, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 5: Students embrace near a makeshift memorial at Apalachee High School on September 5, 2024 in Winder, Georgia. Two students and two teachers were shot and killed at the school on September 4, and a 14-year-old suspect, who is a student at the school, is in custody. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

A 14-year-old boy was charged with shooting four people dead at a US high school, while his father was charged with manslaughter, authorities said Thursday, after the country’s latest outburst of gun violence.
The teen faces four felony murder counts after allegedly killing two fellow pupils, also aged 14, as well as two teachers at Apalachee High School in the southern state of Georgia on Wednesday (4).
Nine people — most of them children — were wounded in the attack. Authorities have said they are recovering. The suspect’s father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, was in custody and faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children, making him the latest American parent to face criminal charges after a child was involved in a mass shooting.
The charges come after Gray “knowingly” allowed his son to possess a weapon, Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Chris Hosey told a press conference. Citing unnamed sources, CNN reported that the gun used in the shooting — which it described as an AR 15-style assault rifle — had been purchased for the teenager by his father as a holiday gift.
The GBI had said the suspect would be charged as an adult. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday (7), with more charges expected.
“The investigation into the shooting at Apalachee HS is still active & ongoing,” the agency said in a post on X.
“This is day 2 of a very complex investigation & the integrity of the case is paramount,” it continued, adding that all four victims would be autopsied on Thursday (5).
School shootings are a shockingly regular occurrence in the United States, where guns outnumber people and regulations on purchasing even powerful military-style rifles are lax.
Parental responsibility in mass shootings, particularly those carried out by minors, has come increasingly under the spotlight in recent months.
“How could you have an assault rifle, a weapon in a house, not locked up and knowing your kid knows where it is?” lamented President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters in Wisconsin on Thursday (5). “You’ve got to hold parents accountable if they let their child have access to these guns.”
In April, the parents of a teenager who killed four people in a school shooting in Michigan were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, in an unprecedented and closely watched case.
Jennifer and James Crumbley were the first parents of a school shooter convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the United States for the actions of their child.

Polls show a majority of voters favor stricter controls on the use and purchase of firearms, but the National Rifle Association (NRA), a powerful gun ownership lobby is opposed to additional restrictions and lawmakers have repeatedly failed to act.
“I don’t like that this is a fact of life,” Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance said of school shootings, as he addressed a crowd in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
He called for more security in US schools.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris quickly hit back in a post on X, saying school shootings “are not just a fact of life.” “It doesn’t have to be this way. We can take action to protect our children — and we will,” she wrote.
Her running mate, Tim Walz, agreed, branding Vance’s comment “pathetic.”
“We can’t quit on our kids — they deserve better,” he wrote on X.
