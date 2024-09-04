14.1 C
Indian diaspora group launches 'Indo American Votes Matter' campaign ahead of 2024 US elections
Indian diaspora group launches ‘Indo American Votes Matter’ campaign ahead of 2024 US elections

By: vibhuti

Date:

It said a comprehensive survey of Indian-Americans will gather their views on domestic and global policy matters of the US important to them. (Representative image: Getty Images)

Ahead of the November 5 US presidential elections, an Indian diaspora group has launched a campaign to increase Indian-American voters’ policy impact and participation in the polls.

A statement issued on Tuesday (3) said the “Indo-American Votes Matter ” campaign, launched by the non-profit Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), underscores the critical role the community can play in shaping the nation’s future.

“As a vibrant and growing immigrant minority, Indo-Americans– numbering approximately 4.5 million across the United States — have a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in the 2024 elections. Concentrated in key swing states such as Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the Indo-American vote could be decisive in determining the outcome of crucial races,” the FIIDS said.

It said a comprehensive survey of Indian-Americans will gather their views on domestic and global policy matters of the US important to them.

“With a sizable population in swing states crucial to the presidential elections, Indian-Americans have a unique opportunity to make an impact,” said Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at FIIDS.

“Therefore, their policy issues and preferences should be seriously considered by both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). With the voters registration campaign, we want to have at least million plus Indian American voters in this election,” Kand said.

