Oscar awardee Guneet Monga Kapoor advocates for safer workplaces in Bollywood amidst Hema Committee Report

Guneet Monga Kapoor, a prominent producer in the Indian film industry, has spoken out about the impact of the Hema Committee Report and the broader issue of discrimination in Bollywood.

The report, which highlights the sexual harassment and power dynamics within the Malayalam film industry, has sparked a nationwide conversation about the safety of women in cinema. Monga Kapoor commends the efforts of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) for initiating this critical discussion.

“The genius of WCC is that it first went to the government,” Monga Kapoor says, acknowledging the strategic approach taken by the collective. She emphasizes that real change happens at the policy level, involving multiple social, political, economic, and financial bodies.

“Change doesn’t happen with just two people talking about it. Change happens at the policy level. It is social, political, economical, financial, and there are many bodies that get involved. And WCC went to the government and said why don’t you come and see what’s happening. They filed a report way back in 2019. Five years later, there was an RTI for the report to come out, because I am sure even the government was shocked to see what was going on,” she explains.

With the Hema Committee Report now in the public domain, Monga Kapoor expresses relief that discussions about a new cinema policy and a code of conduct for the Malayalam industry are gaining traction. She sees this as a significant step forward, sending a powerful message across various film industries.

“That would be a learning curve to understand and to internalize. It sends a very strong message across industries. It is something that is led by the women of Malayalam cinema against all odds, against getting blocked from work, getting discriminated, facing pay parity, and getting sexually harassed.”

When asked about her own experiences with discomfort and discrimination in her work environment, the 40-year-old producer candidly shares her struggles. “I have been a victim of being young in many powerful rooms. I was in my late 20s during Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). I have battled that by showing up in a saree and coloring my hair white, just wanting to look older. I have faced discrimination for my color and the way I speak, internationally in rooms. How do you even articulate patriarchy or any sort of assumption of power, be it money, gender, race, or language barriers? At the end of the day, for me, it’s been one step forward by just getting my work done, showing up to a bully, calling it out, sending an email, and walking away from uncomfortable environments.”

Monga Kapoor has recently experienced success with her show Gyaarah Gyaarah, and she is determined to create a safer work environment for her team. She highlights the importance of having a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee at her production house, where they hold meetings and seminars with the entire team before starting any project.

“We have a POSH committee at our production house, where we have meetings and seminars with the entire team before any project starts, just to be able to make people aware that there is a process in case of anything. You’re coming to work and the first thing you should feel is safe. It’s important to have the process easily accessible and for people to know that there is someone you can reach out and action will be taken accordingly. I understand that the rest of the industry is not how I see and fill my world, but I am responsible for the world I create.”

As for whether a similar committee is needed in the Hindi film industry, Monga Kapoor is clear about her stance: “Safety is number one priority. Even at the producers’ guild, there is a POSH committee. It’s just about finding an ally and putting the conversation out there. And there are women supporting each other.”

Monga Kapoor’s reflections shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by women in the film industry and the importance of institutional support in creating safer work environments. Her commitment to fostering change within her own sphere of influence serves as an example of how industry leaders can contribute to a more equitable and respectful work culture.