India-US relations will increase in trade, technology: Eric Garcetti

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third election victory, the relationship between the United States and India remains robust, particularly in the business sector. US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, expressed his excitement about the increasing investments between the two nations. Recently, Garcetti led a significant Indian business delegation to an investment summit in Washington, underscoring the strengthening ties.

Garcetti pointed out a notable shift: Indian companies are now heavily investing in the US, a reversal from the past trend where US companies primarily invested in India. For instance, JSW Steel announced a $110 million investment in Texas to build steel wind turbines, demonstrating the global strength of Indian companies.

This July, we’re excited to launch #USIndiaFWDforTech, celebrating the dynamic U.S.-India tech partnership. Together, we’re advancing innovation and shaping a future where cutting-edge science makes a real-world impact. Join us this month as we celebrate transformative… pic.twitter.com/RPfGy2N4wO — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) July 1, 2024