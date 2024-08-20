20.5 C
Simple Ayurvedic homemade decoctions (kadhas) for common ailments

By: vibhuti

Indian Ayurvedic dietary supplement called Chyawanprash / chyavanaprasha is a cooked mixture of sugar, honey, ghee, Indian Gooseberry (amla), jam, sesame oil, berries, herbs and various spices

Ayurvedic kadhas, or herbal decoctions, have been cherished in traditional medicine for centuries due to their natural and effective remedies for various ailments. These simple recipes not only offer relief but also promote overall well-being. Below are some easy-to-make kadha recipes for common health issues, accompanied by expert insights.

Kadha for Cough and Cold

For cold and cough, a kadha made with ginger, black peppercorns, cloves, tulsi leaves, and honey is highly effective. This blend soothes a sore throat, clears congestion, and boosts immunity. Dr. V. S. Gaur, an Ayurvedic physician, notes, “Ginger and tulsi are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce throat irritation and support respiratory health.” To prepare this kadha, add the ingredients to a pot of water, bring it to a boil, then simmer for 15-20 minutes. Strain the mixture and optionally sweeten with honey.

Kadha for Digestion Issues

For digestion issues, a kadha using coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, ginger, and mint leaves can provide significant relief. This mixture aids digestion, reduces bloating, and relieves gas. Dr. Anil Kumar, a gastroenterologist, states, “Cumin and fennel seeds are excellent for improving digestive health and alleviating bloating and gas.” Combine the ingredients, boil them in water, simmer, strain, and enjoy.

Kadha to boosting immunity

To boost immunity, a kadha made with tulsi leaves, ginger, black peppercorns, cloves, and cardamom is beneficial. This kadha strengthens the immune system, fights infections, and reduces stress. Dr. Ritu Jain, an Ayurvedic consultant, explains, “Tulsi and black pepper enhance immune function and help combat infections by boosting the body’s natural defense mechanisms.” Prepare this by boiling the ingredients, simmering them for 15-20 minutes, straining, and adding honey if desired.

Kadha for joint pain

For joint pain, a kadha with ginger, turmeric, black peppercorns, cinnamon, and optionally ashwagandha is recommended. This decoction reduces inflammation, relieves joint pain, and improves mobility. Dr. Sunil Sharma, an orthopedic specialist, highlights, “Turmeric and ginger have potent anti-inflammatory properties that can significantly alleviate joint pain and improve mobility.” Make this kadha by boiling and simmering the ingredients, straining, and optionally adding a sweetener.

Kadha for stress and anxiety

To address stress and anxiety, a kadha made with ashwagandha, licorice root, cardamom, and fennel seeds can be quite soothing. This mixture calms the mind, reduces stress, and improves sleep. Dr. Priya Patel, a stress management expert, notes, “Ashwagandha is well-known for its adaptogenic properties, which help in managing stress and promoting relaxation.” For preparation, boil the ingredients, simmer, strain, and sweeten if desired.

To make any of these kadhas, begin by boiling the desired ingredients in a pot of water. Once the water reaches a boil, reduce the heat and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by half. Afterward, strain the mixture into a cup. You can add honey or jaggery to taste if you prefer a sweeter flavor.

