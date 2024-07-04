26.7 C
Replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will showcased on 42nd New York India Day Parade

By: vibhuti

Date:

The plan to exhibit the 18-foot long, 9-foot wide, and 8-foot tall replica was announced by Amitabh Mittal, the General Secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA). (Photo credit: Getty Images)

A replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be showcased for the first time in the United States during the 42nd New York India Day Parade on August 18. The plan to exhibit the 18-foot long, 9-foot wide, and 8-foot tall replica was announced by Amitabh Mittal, the General Secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA).

The India Day Parade, organized by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), is the largest celebration of India’s Independence Day outside India, attracting over 150,000 spectators each year.

The parade features floats representing diverse Indian-American communities and cultural expressions. This year, the inclusion of the Ram Mandir replica adds a significant cultural and religious dimension to the festivities.

Earlier this year, on January 22, Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals for Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The parade spans from East 38th Street down Madison Avenue to 28th Street, where the grand marshal and celebrities greet spectators. Participants enjoy Indian flag-themed festivities, food, music, and dance throughout the event, according to the Federation of Indian Associations website.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) recently concluded a Ram Mandir Rath Yatra, visiting 851 temples across 48 American states over 60 days. This nationwide tour underscores the widespread reverence and support for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reflecting a pivotal moment in Hindu-American relations and cultural expression within the United States.

The replica’s presence at the parade not only commemorates the monumental Ram Mandir project in India but also serves to educate and engage a diverse audience about Hindu heritage and religious significance.

