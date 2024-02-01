7.7 C
London
Friday, February 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsCourt has butter chicken lawsuit on menu as two eateries claim origin
News

Court has butter chicken lawsuit on menu as two eateries claim origin

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

Leeds sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun shortlisted for two Royal Philharmonic Society Awards

Leeds-born sitarist and composer Jasdeep Singh Degun has been...
News

Nepal urges UK to consider demands of former British Gurkha soldiers

Nepal’s deputy prime minister Purna Khadka on Tuesday (30),...
News

Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistanis on Iranian boat from Somali pirates

The Indian Navy said on Tuesday (30) that it...
News

Myanmar military plane skids off tarmac in Mizoram

TWELVE people were injured on Tuesday (23) when a...
News

Modi advocates for ‘Wed in India’ initiative to retain national wealth

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, raised concerns on Sunday...

BUTTER CHICKEN – one of India’s best-known dishes globally – is delicious and apparently also contentious, with two Indian restaurant chains doing battle in court over claims to its origins.

The lawsuit – which has become a hot topic in India – was brought by the family behind Moti Mahal, a famed Delhi restaurant brand that has counted late US president Richard Nixon and India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, among its guests.

It claims restaurant founder, Kundan Lal Gujral, created the curry in the 1930s when the restaurant first opened in Peshawar before it moved to Delhi.

In a 2,752-page court filing it has sued rival chain Daryaganj, accusing it of falsely claiming to have invented the dish as well as dal makhani, a popular lentil dish that is also laden with butter and cream.

The Gujral family is seeking $240,000 (£189,000) in damages, also alleging that Daryaganj has copied the layout of Moti Mahal’s website and “the look and feel” of its restaurants. “You cannot take away somebody’s legacy … The dish was invented when our grandfather was in Pakistan,” said Monish Gujral, managing director at Moti Mahal.

Daryaganj – established relatively recently in 2019 – counters that its late family member, Kundan Lal Jaggi, had partnered with Gujral to open the Delhi restaurant in 1947, and the dish was invented there. That gives it the right to also lay claim to the creation of the dish, it argues.

Daryaganj shared with Reuters a faded, hand-written partnership document registered in 1949 to back its argument.

The dispute has captured the nation’s attention with Indian TV broadcasters running segments on the history of the dish and debate raging on social media.

“It’s an offbeat, unique case. You really don’t know who created the first dish of butter chicken. The court will be hard pressed and will need to rely on circumstantial evidence,” said Ameet Datta, an intellectual property lawyer at India’s Saikrishna & Associates.

Testimonies of people who can link the brand to the dish they consumed decades ago could be critical proof, Datta added.

Made with tandoor-cooked chicken pieces mixed in a tomato gravy with dollops of cream and butter, the dish was ranked 43rd in a list of world’s “best dishes” by TasteAtlas as rated by nearly 400,000 users.

It was the second-ranked Indian food after butter garlic naan bread. The two are often paired together. (Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Leeds sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun shortlisted for two Royal Philharmonic Society Awards

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Labour launches new initiatives to win back British Indian voters

UK News 0
Amidst concerns of dwindling support from the UK’s largest...

Authorities demolish centuries-old Delhi mosque in forest reserve cleanup

Headline Story 0
BULLDOZERS have knocked down a centuries-old mosque in India’s...

India budget focuses on fiscal consolidation in election year

Headline Story 0
INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi’s government resisted the temptation...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc