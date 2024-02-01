7.7 C
London
Friday, February 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsAmbassadors and diplomats from 42 countries visit Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir
News

Ambassadors and diplomats from 42 countries visit Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

Court has butter chicken lawsuit on menu as two eateries claim origin

BUTTER CHICKEN – one of India’s best-known dishes globally...
News

Leeds sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun shortlisted for two Royal Philharmonic Society Awards

Leeds-born sitarist and composer Jasdeep Singh Degun has been...
News

Nepal urges UK to consider demands of former British Gurkha soldiers

Nepal’s deputy prime minister Purna Khadka on Tuesday (30),...
News

Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistanis on Iranian boat from Somali pirates

The Indian Navy said on Tuesday (30) that it...
News

Myanmar military plane skids off tarmac in Mizoram

TWELVE people were injured on Tuesday (23) when a...

In a remarkable display of intercultural solidarity, the Indian Embassy in the UAE hosted a special gathering on January 29, 2024, at the 27-acre construction site of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

The event, attended by representatives from 42 nations, aimed to deepen mutual understanding and respect among various cultures, highlighting the temple’s role in promoting global tolerance and harmony, a press release from BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi said.

Senior diplomats and ambassadors from a diverse array of countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Chad, Chile, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, the European Union, Fiji, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Moldova, Montenegro, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Nigeria, Panama, Philippines, Poland, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Syria, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, were present at the visit to the Mandir site.

They esteemed visitors were received with traditional Indian hospitality, including garlands and the tying of sacred threads, symbolising the importance of their visit.

His Excellency (H.E.) Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, extended a warm welcome to the guests, expressing his delight at the nearing completion of the Mandir, which he described as a dream turned reality.

His Excellency Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, extended a warm welcome to the guests

During his keynote speech, Swami Brahmaviharidas, the leader of the BAPS Hindu Mandir project, concisely outlined the temple’s historical importance, the intricacies of its construction, and its far-reaching global influence. He extended his thanks to the leadership of both the UAE and India, highlighting the temple’s significant role in fostering interfaith and intercultural harmony.

Brahmvihari Swami addresses Ambassadors from over 40 countries

The event featured heartfelt accolades from various ambassadors. H.E. Tej Bahadur Chhetri of Nepal praised the Mandir as a “tirthbhumi” and a legacy of love, harmony, and tolerance.

H.E. Radha Krishna Panday of Canada remarked on the Mandir’s dedication to quality and diversity, while H.E. Sorayut Chasombat of Thailand admired it as a lasting symbol of harmony that will stand the test of time for thousands of years into the future.

Jonathan Knight, Deputy Ambassador of the UK, envisioned the temple as a unifying space for different faiths, and H.E. Alexander Schoenfelder of Germany acknowledged the UAE’s commitment to religious tolerance, echoed by H.E. Kamal R Vaswani of Singapore who lauded the Mandir as a marvel of leadership and a symbol of peaceful coexistence.

Each visiting dignitary received a unique, hand-painted stone from children, depicting the Mandir, as a memento of their visit.

The visit of the ambassadors marked an important milestone in advancing peace, encouraging cultural exchanges, and reinforcing diplomatic relations between the participating countries and the UAE.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, once completed, is set to be inaugurated on February 14, 2024, by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, symbolising a new era of cultural and spiritual connectivity in the region.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Court has butter chicken lawsuit on menu as two eateries claim origin

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Court has butter chicken lawsuit on menu as two eateries claim origin

News 0
BUTTER CHICKEN – one of India’s best-known dishes globally...

Labour launches new initiatives to win back British Indian voters

UK News 0
Amidst concerns of dwindling support from the UK’s largest...

Authorities demolish centuries-old Delhi mosque in forest reserve cleanup

Headline Story 0
BULLDOZERS have knocked down a centuries-old mosque in India’s...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc