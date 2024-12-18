10.1 C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Biden administration modernizes H-1B visa rules to boost US business Competitiveness

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

US President Joe Biden (Photo: Getty Images)

The Biden administration has introduced changes to H-1B visa regulations aimed at providing greater flexibility to American businesses in hiring foreign workers with specialized skills. Announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the new rule modernizes eligibility criteria for H-1B visa holders, nonprofit organizations, and governmental research institutions, offering exemptions from the annual visa cap.

The updates also facilitate smoother transitions for international students on F-1 visas seeking H-1B status. “American businesses rely on the H-1B visa program for the recruitment of highly skilled talent, benefiting communities across the country,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “These improvements… provide employers with greater flexibility to hire global talent, boost our economic competitiveness, and allow highly skilled workers to continue to advance American innovation.”

Among the key changes, the rule clarifies the definition of cap-exempt organizations, reduces ambiguity in employer requirements, and enhances protections against program misuse. Additionally, it strengthens oversight by codifying the authority of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to conduct inspections and impose penalties.

The H-1B program, created by Congress in 1990, is essential for filling high-skill roles in industries like technology. However, the annual cap of 65,000 visas (plus 20,000 for applicants with advanced degrees) often falls short of demand, with applicants selected through a lottery system. Under the updated rules, more precise guidelines will ensure that the labor needs of employers are met while maintaining compliance with worker protections.

The rule is set to take effect on January 17, 2025, requiring a revised edition of Form I-129 for all petitions.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

