-2 C
New York
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNews'Crocodile Dundee' star Burt dies peacefully at Crocosaurus Cove
News

‘Crocodile Dundee’ star Burt dies peacefully at Crocosaurus Cove

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Captured in the 1980s, Burt starred in Crocodile Dundee alongside Paul Hogan, helping to showcase Australia’s wildlife to the world. (Photo credit: Paramount)

Related stories

News

Biden administration modernizes H-1B visa rules to boost US business Competitiveness

The Biden administration has introduced changes to H-1B visa...
News

Zakir Hussain, legendary tabla maestro, dies at 73

Tabla legend Zakir Hussain has passed away at the...
News

India’s Gukesh, 18, becomes youngest chess world champion, surpassing Kasparov

Indian chess player Gukesh Dommaraju has become the youngest-ever...
News

Indian-Americans to carry out peace protest rally in Washington against attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

Indian-Americans are organizing peaceful rallies in Washington, D.C., and...
News

Potential TikTok ban in the US, where will the 170 million the US TikTok users migrate?

As the United States gears up for a potential...

The saltwater crocodile Burt, famed for his role in the 1986 film Crocodile Dundee, has passed away peacefully, according to Crocosaurus Cove, where he resided since 2008.

 

“Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures,” the zoo said in a statement reported by Sky News.

 

Burt, captured in the 1980s, lived for over 90 years—far beyond the typical lifespan of his species, which averages 70 years. He gained fame for showcasing Australian wildlife to the world through his role in the movie alongside actor Paul Hogan.

- Advertisement -

 

Known for his fiery temperament, Burt was described as a “confirmed bachelor” with a commanding presence that amazed visitors, particularly during feeding times.

 

The zoo plans to commemorate Burt’s life and legacy with a dedicated sign, underscoring his role in educating visitors about the importance of preserving wildlife for future generations.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Biden administration modernizes H-1B visa rules to boost US business Competitiveness
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
Please Contact Us [email protected]

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

From Board Games to Digital Worlds: The Growth of Virtual Entertainment

Sponsored Feature 0
Entertainment has seen remarkable changes over the decades, with...

Trump’s choice of Sriram Krishnan for AI advisor sparks immigration debate

Headline news 0
Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-American tech entrepreneur appointed as Senior...

India to play Champions Trophy matches in Dubai due to neutral venue agreement

Sports 0
India's matches in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc