‘Crocodile Dundee’ star Burt dies peacefully at Crocosaurus Cove

The saltwater crocodile Burt, famed for his role in the 1986 film Crocodile Dundee, has passed away peacefully, according to Crocosaurus Cove, where he resided since 2008.

“Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures,” the zoo said in a statement reported by Sky News.

Burt, captured in the 1980s, lived for over 90 years—far beyond the typical lifespan of his species, which averages 70 years. He gained fame for showcasing Australian wildlife to the world through his role in the movie alongside actor Paul Hogan.

Known for his fiery temperament, Burt was described as a “confirmed bachelor” with a commanding presence that amazed visitors, particularly during feeding times.

The zoo plans to commemorate Burt’s life and legacy with a dedicated sign, underscoring his role in educating visitors about the importance of preserving wildlife for future generations.