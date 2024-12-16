Zakir Hussain, legendary tabla maestro, dies at 73

Tabla legend Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His family confirmed his death in a statement on Monday, noting that he had been hospitalized for two weeks before being moved to the ICU.

Hussain, widely regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, he was the son of the celebrated tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come,” the family said in their statement.

Over a six-decade career, Hussain collaborated with an extensive range of renowned international and Indian musicians. A defining moment in his career came in 1973 when he joined guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist Vikku Vinayakram to create an innovative fusion of Indian classical music and jazz elements.

Hussain was a global ambassador for Indian classical music, collaborating with legendary artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Béla Fleck, and George Harrison. His remarkable contributions to music earned him four Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

In recognition of his work, Hussain received numerous prestigious honors, including the Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023).

The news of his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the music community. Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej called him “one of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced,” highlighting Hussain’s humility and his mentorship of young artists.

American drummer Nate Smith also shared his appreciation, thanking Hussain for “all of the music you gave us.”