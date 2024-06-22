Baltimore Bridge collision: Eight Indian crew members on Dali to return home

Following an investigation, eight Indian crew members and one Sri Lankan crew member will return to their respective countries after the tragic incident in Baltimore, Washington DC, on March 26. The cargo ship ‘Dali’ collided with the Baltimore Bridge, causing significant damage and resulting in the route’s closure for several months. The crash involved 20 Indian crew members among others.

Eight Indian crew members of the cargo ship ‘Dali’, which crashed into a famous Baltimore bridge in March, have finally left for India after nearly three months on the ship. They departed on Friday, June 22.

The ship, MV Dali, is a 984-foot cargo vessel. Four of its 21 crew members are still on board and are scheduled to leave for Norfolk, Virginia, for repairs. The remaining crew members stay in a Baltimore service apartment while an investigation continues.

The crash caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, resulting in the deaths of six construction workers. Of the crew members, 20 are Indian nationals. Eight have been allowed to return to India, including a cook, a fitter, and several seamen. The rest will stay in the US due to ongoing investigations.

Rev. Joshua Messick, director of the Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center, said the crew members are under stress and anxious about their future and their families. None of them have been charged in connection with the incident. The FBI and other federal agencies are investigating.

The bridge which spans 1.6 miles and has four lanes, collapsed on March 26 after the Dali collided with it. It has a capacity of 10,000 TEU and was carrying 4,679 TEU at the time of the crash. Its deadweight is 116,851 DWT.