Indian man from Andhra Pradesh fatally shot in Texas convenience store robbery
Indian man from Andhra Pradesh fatally shot in Texas convenience store robbery

CCTV footage shows the gunman entering the store and opening fire on Gopikrishna at the billing counter. (Photo credit: @AskAnshul)

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Indian man was fatally shot during a robbery at a convenience store in Texas on Friday (21).

The man named Dasari Gopikrishna sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed from Pleasant Grove, Dallas to the nearest hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (22).

Gopikrishna shifted to the US less than a year ago from India’s Yajali village, Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh. India’s Consul General in Houston, DC Manjunath, who was in Dallas for a Yoga Day event on Sunday (23) said that the incident was unrelated to a shooting in Arkansas, as previously reported by various sources.

Teh Consulate and other Indian associations have provided support to provide all possible assistance  to facilitate the repatriation of Gopikrishna’s body to India following local formalities, including autopsy and death certificates.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday (23) promised to help bring back Gopikrishna’s body.

Expressing condolences to the victim’s family, the chief minister promised every possible help from the state government to the family based in the Bapatla district.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which a masked man wearing shorts and a cap is seen shooting multiple times at Gopikrishna and then stealing some items and cash from the retail outlet where the victim worked.

The incident has deeply affected the Indian community in Dallas and surrounding areas. Gopikrishna is survived by his wife and son.

