Indian man from Andhra Pradesh fatally shot in Texas convenience store robbery

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Indian man was fatally shot during a robbery at a convenience store in Texas on Friday (21).

The man named Dasari Gopikrishna sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed from Pleasant Grove, Dallas to the nearest hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (22).

Gopikrishna shifted to the US less than a year ago from India’s Yajali village, Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh. India’s Consul General in Houston, DC Manjunath, who was in Dallas for a Yoga Day event on Sunday (23) said that the incident was unrelated to a shooting in Arkansas, as previously reported by various sources.

Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Indian National Mr. Gopi Krishna Dasari, in a robbery shooting incident at Pleasant Grove, Dallas, Tx We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. @cgihou is in touch with local family member & extending… — India in Houston (@cgihou) June 23, 2024

Teh Consulate and other Indian associations have provided support to provide all possible assistance to facilitate the repatriation of Gopikrishna’s body to India following local formalities, including autopsy and death certificates.

- Advertisement -

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday (23) promised to help bring back Gopikrishna’s body.

Deeply saddened to learn that a young Dasari Gopikrishna from Bapatla has succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in Texas, USA. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and assure them that the GoAP will extend every possible support to help bring him home.… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 23, 2024

Expressing condolences to the victim’s family, the chief minister promised every possible help from the state government to the family based in the Bapatla district.

A video of the incident has gone viral in which a masked man wearing shorts and a cap is seen shooting multiple times at Gopikrishna and then stealing some items and cash from the retail outlet where the victim worked.

An Indian man Dasari Gopikrishna from Andhra Pradesh, was killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas in the USA. CCTV footage shows the gunman entering the store and opening fire on Gopikrishna at the billing counter. pic.twitter.com/c8qtfPYQ6o — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 24, 2024

The incident has deeply affected the Indian community in Dallas and surrounding areas. Gopikrishna is survived by his wife and son.