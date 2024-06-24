25.9 C
New York
Monday, June 24, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsReport reveals stark pay disparities among influencers by race
Headline newsUK News

Report reveals stark pay disparities among influencers by race

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Influencers with lighter skin tones and straighter hair typically earn more (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

Headline news

Indian man from Andhra Pradesh fatally shot in Texas convenience store robbery

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Indian man was...
UK News

Government mulls response to NHS data theft by Russian hackers

In light of the substantial data breach impacting London...
Headline news

Baltimore Bridge collision: Eight Indian crew members on Dali to return home

Following an investigation, eight Indian crew members and one...
UK News

Sunak ‘angry’ as election betting allegations surface

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his fury over accusations...
Headline news

Ro Khanna pushes for immigration reform, highlights economic benefits of removing green card limits

Indian-American Ro Khanna is a key figure in immigration...

A recent study has uncovered significant pay disparities among social media influencers, with white influencers earning markedly more than their Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) peers. The UK-based SevenSix Agency’s report highlighted that south-east Asian influencers earn an average of £700 per sponsored Instagram post, significantly lower than the £1,638 average for white influencers. Similarly, south Asian, black, and east Asian influencers also face reduced earnings, with averages of £1,135, £1,080, and £1,010 respectively.

Jessica Joseph, head of the British influencer agency Season25, pointed out a noticeable decline in brand engagement with her clients since the peak of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in 2020-21. “There was a great period when we worked with brands, and they worked with us consistently. They really wanted black voices,” she shared with The Guardian. However, the interest waned over time. “We don’t even get a response to our emails. Not even the courtesy of a no.”

Joseph’s agency, which emphasises diversity, reflects broader trends in influencer marketing. Charlotte Stavrou, founder of SevenSix, highlighted that lighter skin tones and straight hair often correlate with higher earnings. She observed, “If, say, 100 influencers are attending an event, probably 80 of them will be white. The other 20 will be mostly black. Some people don’t understand what diversity actually means because they aren’t from diverse backgrounds or don’t have diverse friend groups.”

Stephanie Yeboah, an influencer with a decade of experience and a substantial following, echoed these concerns. “It feels like the darker you are, the coarser your hair, the further away you are from what society seems as the ideal person aesthetically, the less you’re worth,” she said. Yeboah also pointed out that influencers with different body types and disabilities often struggle to secure fair compensation, particularly in the travel content sector.

The pay gap within influencer marketing underscores the need for greater diversity in the industry. Joseph suggested that including minority creators as consultants could help brands develop more inclusive products. Scott Guthrie, director general of the Influencer Marketing Trade Body, emphasised the need for brands to understand the value of building long-term relationships with a diverse range of influencers.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian man from Andhra Pradesh fatally shot in Texas convenience store robbery

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Private: Shehbaz Sharif determines to eradicate polio from the country, event attended by Bill Gates Foundation official

News 0
Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his government's determination...

Producer of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ sells $2.9B office, lays off 80% staff

Entertainment 0
Vashu Bhagnani, producer of the recent film Bade Miyan...

South Indian star Samantha to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment 0
The south Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, popular for...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc