Army officers attacked, woman accompanying them raped in India’s Madhya Pradesh

By: Shelbin MS

Two young army officers and their two women friends were attacked by miscreants in Indore district. One of the women was raped. (Picture for representation: iStock)

Two army officers undergoing training at the Infantry School in Mhow were attacked, and one of their female friends was raped while they were out on a picnic in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, early Wednesday, according to police reports. The incident occurred on the Mhow-Mandleshwar road at around 2 a.m. when seven unidentified men approached and assaulted one of the officers and the women accompanying them.

 

According to Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore, the second officer, who was away from the scene, managed to contact his superiors, prompting a police response. The attackers fled when law enforcement arrived.

 

All four victims were taken to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination. Injuries were found on the officers, and one of the women was confirmed to have been raped.

Indore Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal informed the media that a manhunt had been launched, with personnel from four police stations searching for the suspects. Two men were arrested on Thursday, and six accused have been identified.

 

Vasal added that one couple was held captive while being beaten, and the assailants demanded ₹1 million for their release. The woman’s statement regarding the rape is pending.

 

An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act on charges of assault, robbery, and rape.

