Amrit Ramnath on the making of ‘Sakhiye’ and his approach to music

Sakhiye was born from a melody that naturally shaped its own lyrics.

The duet with Sitara Krishnakumar created unique vocal synergy.

His music blends classical Indian roots with contemporary sounds.

Ramnath takes creative risks driven by curiosity rather than strategy.

Sakhiye has become popular in wedding reels, reflecting love and celebration.

Composer Amrit Ramnath has opened up about his creative process, the making of his hit song Sakhiye, and his collaboration with singer Sitara Krishnakumar. In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, he discussed bridging his Malayalam roots with contemporary sounds, taking artistic risks, and the evolution of independent music in India.

Amrit Ramnath’s Musical Background

Music runs in Amrit Ramnath’s family. His mother, the legendary Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri, influenced him deeply from an early age. “When that Carnatic depth surfaces in my work, it isn’t a carefully researched influence, but inheritance,” he said.

Beyond Carnatic music, Amrit Ramnath’s style reflects a mix of his cultural influences, including Marathi, Hindi, and Urdu. He explained that while Kerala was part of his heritage, he only truly connected with the region through his work in film scoring.

Coming Home to Kerala

Amrit Ramnath first returned to Kerala creatively with the Malayalam film Varshangalku Shesham. The project was a commercial hit, and its songs were widely celebrated. “The film really took me back to, obviously, the place, the language, the culture, all of it,” he said.

This reconnection with Kerala informed the creation of Sakhiye. Ramnath added, “I do have a significant audience there, and I really enjoy the language.” Although not fully fluent, he has a strong understanding of Malayalam, which helps him craft songs that resonate locally.

The Birth of Sakhiye

The word “Sakhiye” came naturally during the early stages of the song. Amrit Ramnath explained, “The word sakhiye kind of came automatically in my sort of gibberish melody singing, so to speak, and it stayed that way.” Lyricist Vinayak decided to keep it, turning it into the emotional core of the track.

When asked about the meaning of “Sakhi,” Ramnath said, “I think you can tick all three. Sakhi also could refer to a friend if I’m not wrong.” The word is intentionally fluid, representing a friend, lover, or memory.

Singing with Sitara Krishnakumar

The collaboration with Sitara Krishnakumar added another dimension to Sakhiye. Amrit Ramnath described the interplay of their voices: “The moments I swear the two voices come together, especially the second Sakhi, and right after that… those were the moments of synergy.” Sitara’s lower vocal register contrasted with his higher parts, creating a unique and dynamic duet.

Bridging Classical and Contemporary Sounds

Amrit Ramnath’s compositions often combine classical Indian roots with modern arrangements. “The song starts with a very… plucked acoustic sort of guitar riff that moves into a slightly… Afro beat,” he explained. “It’s something that’s very like core to my identity. So I think it sort of just happens.” The blend of old and new is not forced but emerges organically from his musical instincts.

Taking Risks in Music

Ramnath emphasized that risk is a natural part of his creative process. “It’s a tricky question,” he said, acknowledging the uncertainties of the music industry. For him, risk is curiosity-driven rather than strategic.

Currently, he works in two lanes: independent music and film scoring. “I have a fairly loyal audience when it comes to independent music. And I’m also growing my audience as a film composer; I just finished a Tamil film. Before that, I had a Malayalam film, and now I’m in the process of beginning a couple more projects.”

On sustainability, Amrit Ramnath noted, “The risk to reward ratio is never going to be great with any art form. Taking risks in itself is so rewarding.”

Chasing Emotion Over Audience

Ramnath is focused on emotion rather than demographics. He described the rise of regional music as organic and said, “There is a responsibility for me to do as much as I can… it’s only fair that if there is a voice that exists, then it’s only fair that you express it.”

With Sakhiye, the feeling he aims to capture is simple: joy, love, and celebration. “I just hope it gives them that, you know, that butterfly feeling,” he said, noting the song’s frequent appearance in wedding reels and personal posts online.

The Future of Amrit Ramnath’s Music

For Amrit Ramnath, every new project is an opportunity to explore emotion, experiment with sounds, and take creative risks. The success of Sakhiye reflects both his classical roots and willingness to innovate. He explained, “So overall, it can be a song of celebration… if people are feeling that, then I feel like we’ve won.”