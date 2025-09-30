Akshaye Khanna makes Tollywood debut in ‘Mahakali’

Highlights:

Akshaye Khanna is making his first appearance in Tollywood with Mahakali.

He plays Shukracharya, the key mentor of the asuras.

His first-look poster shows a full transformation, drawing fan comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan.

The film is the third installment in Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe (PVCU).

Filming is expected to wrap by December 2025.

The project features Suresh Ragutu on cinematography and Smaran Sai composing the score.

Akshaye Khanna is set to make his Tollywood debut with the upcoming mythological film Mahakali. The Bollywood actor will portray Shukracharya, the revered and cunning guru of the asuras, marking a significant step in his acting career. The film is part of Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe, which has gained recognition for blending mythological narratives with modern cinematic sensibilities.

Akshaye Khanna’s Role in Mahakali

In Mahakali, Akshaye Khanna takes on the central role of Shukracharya. Known as the preceptor of the demons, Shukracharya is a character defined by wisdom, strategy, and authority. This is not a supporting role; it is a pivotal character that demands strong screen presence. The first-look poster of Khanna shows a striking transformation, featuring him with a long beard, flowing robes, and a focused gaze against a chaotic cosmic backdrop.

The poster confirms that Akshaye Khanna has fully embraced the mythological character, showcasing a look that is markedly different from his previous roles in Bollywood. The dramatic appearance has sparked conversations among fans and media alike, emphasizing the significance of his casting in the film.

AKSHAYE KHANNA JOINS PRASHANTH VARMA CINEMATIC UNIVERSE – RKD STUDIOS’ NEXT FILM ‘MAHAKALI’… #AkshayeKhanna is set to play a pivotal role in #Mahakali, the next chapter in the #PrasanthVarmaCinematicUniverse [#PVCU], produced by #RKDStudios. Following the massive success of… pic.twitter.com/61xVWN7RXj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2025

Integration into the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU)

Mahakali is the third installment in Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe, following HanuMan and the upcoming Adhira. The films are interconnected, creating a narrative where mythological characters and modern storytelling techniques converge. While Prasanth Varma continues to oversee the universe as its creator, Mahakali is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, who brings her own interpretation while maintaining consistency with the established PVCU vision.

For Akshaye Khanna, joining this cinematic universe provides an opportunity to explore a different style of storytelling, one that merges epic mythological themes with contemporary filmmaking approaches. This role positions him in a high-profile project that is expected to reach a wide audience across India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasanth Varma (@prasanthvarmaofficial)

Fan Reactions and Media Attention

The casting of Akshaye Khanna in Mahakali has already generated notable buzz. As a well-established Bollywood actor making a Telugu debut, his involvement is seen as a strategic and bold move. Social media reactions to his first-look poster have been particularly significant. Fans have drawn comparisons between Khanna’s appearance in the film and Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD, with comments like “Amitabh Bachchan 40% downloaded” trending online.

This discussion highlights the immediate engagement generated by Akshaye Khanna’s transformation and signals high anticipation for the film. His commitment to the role and complete physical transformation reflect the seriousness with which he approaches his debut in Tollywood.

Production Timeline and Technical Details

The production of Mahakali is moving quickly, with the team aiming to complete filming by December 2025. The technical crew includes Suresh Ragutu handling cinematography and Smaran Sai composing the music score. While an official release date has not yet been announced, the production schedule suggests that a release announcement is likely in the near future.

For Akshaye Khanna, this project represents a new chapter in his career, allowing him to explore a mythological character within a high-profile Telugu production. His portrayal of Shukracharya, combined with Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe, positions Mahakali as a film to watch in 2026.

Akshaye Khanna’s debut in Tollywood with Mahakali is drawing attention for multiple reasons. The challenging role of Shukracharya, the strategic integration into the PVCU, and the enthusiastic fan reactions all contribute to the film’s growing profile. With production progressing at pace and a high-caliber crew supporting the project, expectations are high for both Akshaye Khanna’s performance and the overall execution of Mahakali.

This role reinforces Akshaye Khanna’s versatility as an actor and his willingness to take on complex characters, making his Tollywood debut a notable event in Indian cinema.