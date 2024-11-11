Democratic fundraiser Ajay Bhutoria faces racist threats

Indian American Democratic fundraiser and prominent Kamala Harris supporter, Ajay Bhutoria, has recently become a target of racist messages, highlighting ongoing xenophobic sentiments in American politics.

As a key supporter of Harris and an advocate for the Democratic Party, Bhutoria received a hostile message on November 10 from an unknown number, questioning his loyalty to America due to his Indian heritage.

The sender alleged that Bhutoria prioritizes the interests of India over the United States, saying, “You only care about Indians. Why are you here? Stop being a beggar in America and become a leader in India.”

This incident, which Bhutoria shared with the Indian news agency PTI, follows the recent U.S. election where Republican candidate Donald Trump won with over 270 electoral votes, securing both the electoral and popular vote, making him the first Republican candidate to achieve the latter since 2004.

#USElectionsWithNDTV | Trump 1st Republican in 2 decades to win popular vote On the panel with @gargirawat, @gauried, @allister_dc: Vivek Mishra, Adelle Malka Nazarian, Rik Mehta, Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Raymond Vickery, Dr Swasti Rao, Shashank, Amb. Neelam Deo pic.twitter.com/AE5laAylC9 — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) November 6, 2024

Bhutoria has been vocal about his support for Democratic policies, particularly those that emphasize inclusivity and immigration reform. However, Trump’s victory has seemingly emboldened certain individuals to express hostile and xenophobic views, especially toward those actively involved in Democratic circles and supportive of progressive reforms.

Ajay Bhutoria, who holds prominent roles within the Democratic Party, is also a commissioner on U.S. President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

In his role as deputy national finance chair for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and as a finance committee member for the Harris-Walz campaign, Bhutoria is an active advocate for several immigrant communities, particularly working to address issues within the legal immigration process.

One area of focus for Bhutoria is the green card backlog, which significantly impacts skilled Indian professionals in the U.S. waiting for legal residency and stability for their families.

This backlog is a pressing issue that has been a central topic in Bhutoria’s outreach and advocacy efforts, amplifying the challenges faced by immigrants who have lived and contributed to the U.S. economy for years.

Following the abusive message, Bhutoria took to social media, sharing screenshots of the threats to raise awareness about the xenophobic undertones many immigrants still face in American society.

The message insinuated that his advocacy work was disingenuous and purely driven by ethnic loyalty, a sentiment that Bhutoria rejects, as he continues to work within U.S. political structures to support a diverse, multicultural vision for America.

He expressed concern that these attacks not only undermine his work but also create a hostile environment for immigrants, casting a shadow on their contributions to the nation.

The aggressive messages Bhutoria received come amidst broader discussions about racial and ethnic inclusivity in America, especially as the nation grapples with political divides and complex discussions about race.

Bhutoria’s experiences underscore the tension between communities advocating for immigrant rights and political factions that resist demographic shifts in the country.

Despite these obstacles, Bhutoria remains committed to his advocacy work, underscoring his belief that all Americans, regardless of their background, should be able to contribute to and participate in the political process without facing discrimination or harassment.

As the U.S. navigates the post-election landscape, incidents like these highlight the importance of addressing xenophobia and fostering a political environment where individuals can advocate for various causes without fear.

Bhutoria’s story resonates with many in the Indian American community and beyond, serving as a reminder of the work that remains in building an inclusive, respectful political landscape in the U.S.