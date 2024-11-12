Kash Patel’s vision to reshape FBI and Justice Department in Trump’s second term

President-elect Donald Trump announced over the weekend that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley would not join his upcoming White House administration.

In contrast, Kash Patel, a staunch Trump ally, maybe a leading candidate for senior roles in the Department of Justice (DOJ) or FBI as Trump seeks to dismantle the “Deep State.” A former official at the Department of Defense and Trump loyalist, Patel has previously declared a mission to overhaul the Justice Department and FBI, arguing that these agencies have strayed into politically motivated activities that undermine democracy.

Last year, Trump described Patel’s book, Government Gangsters, as a “blueprint” for transforming his administration, promising to end perceived government tyranny.

Trump stated, “This is the roadmap to end the Deep State’s reign.” In Government Gangsters, Patel advocates for a thorough “housecleaning” within the Justice Department, proposing the dismissal of top officials and the prosecution of those who, he claims, misuse their authority for political gain.

He has been vocal about taking what he views as “drastic measures” to reform the FBI, asserting that the agency has become compromised and needs substantial changes.

The speculation that Patel could be appointed attorney general, director of the CIA, or even FBI director underscores the seriousness of these proposed changes. Trump reportedly plans to fire current FBI Director Christopher Wray and replace him with someone who shares his vision of “draining the swamp.”

On a recent podcast, Patel reiterated his belief that his book provides a roadmap for reform, hinting at the potential for significant shifts in the federal government under Trump’s leadership. Although the Trump transition team has yet to confirm Patel’s role, his close relationship with Trump and shared agenda suggest a strong influence over the future of the DOJ and FBI.

If appointed, Patel plans to implement sweeping reforms, focusing on removing officials who, he believes, have undermined Republican initiatives, especially Trump’s leadership. Patel has frequently pointed to a “two-tier system of justice,” suggesting that the DOJ and FBI apply different standards depending on political affiliation.

Drawing on his experience in the DOJ’s National Security Division and his role in investigating the FBI’s 2016 “Russiagate” probe into alleged Russian ties to Trump’s campaign, Patel argues that top officials used the probe as a political weapon rather than an impartial investigation.

In a notable instance, a Justice Department special counsel found that certain senior FBI officials and federal prosecutors exhibited a “serious lack of analytical rigor” in their Russia-related probe, failing to critically assess evidence before launching the investigation. Although the DOJ’s inspector general found no evidence of political bias in the FBI’s actions, Patel remains unconvinced, asserting that these officials “should face charges.”

He also criticizes the department’s handling of high-profile cases involving Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, and Steve Bannon, accusing the DOJ of selectively applying the law.

Patel has advocated for revoking the security clearances of officials involved in “Russiagate,” stating that “a massive list” of government employees should lose their clearances. These employees, he claims, pose an ongoing risk, especially as many have moved into private-sector roles where they still hold access to classified information.

Patel has advised Trump to also strip clearances from the 51 former intelligence officials who, in 2020, characterized the release of Hunter Biden’s emails as a potential “Russian information operation.” In Patel’s view, these officials should lose their clearances for allegedly influencing public perception before the election.

Patel has also called for drastic changes to FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., which houses thousands of employees. On a recent podcast, he suggested closing the building and converting it into a “museum to the Deep State,” symbolically cutting ties with what he considers an entrenched and partisan establishment.

Under his plan, only a small number of FBI personnel would remain in Washington, with most of the staff relocated to field offices across the U.S. to decentralize the agency’s operations.

In Government Gangsters, Patel further suggests that the DOJ restricts its prosecutions in Washington, as he sees the district as a “liberal jurisdiction” with biases against conservative figures.

With Trump’s reelection, Patel emphasizes the need to disclose remaining classified documents tied to “Deep State” activities. On a podcast, he described Trump’s win as a “mandate for the truth,” stating that declassifying documents would reveal decades of corruption.

Trump has vowed to establish a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to release government records on “spying, censorship, and corruption.” Patel supports this initiative, calling it essential for transparency.

If appointed, Patel’s approach could lead to a major overhaul of how intelligence agencies operate and are held accountable, especially with regard to longstanding government secrecy and the role of federal law enforcement in politically sensitive cases.