Brampton Hindu temple cancels Life Certificate event amid Khalistani separatist threats

The Brampton Triveni Community Centre in Canada has cancelled a November 17 consular event by the Indian Consulate due to potential threats from Khalistani separatist groups. This event, intended to help Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs renew essential life certificates, was called off following an alert from Peel Regional Police about a high-risk level of violent protests. The temple management expressed disappointment, emphasizing the need for increased security to protect the Hindu community in Canada.

The cancellation follows recent incidents of unrest in Brampton. On November 3, a consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple witnessed violent protests by pro-Khalistani supporters, with videos showing altercations between individuals, including the use of sticks and poles. The Peel Police responded to the disturbances, later arresting 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal, the Canadian coordinator for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), on charges of assault with a weapon. Gosal, affiliated with the U.S.-based SFJ banned in India, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice.

The escalating tensions have led Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the “cowardly attempts to intimidate” Indian diplomats and Hindu temples in Canada, urging Canadian authorities to take swift action. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attacks, affirming the right of Canadians to practice their faith without fear.

Relations between India and Canada have been strained since September 2023, when Trudeau alleged potential involvement of Indian agents in the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, claims which India dismissed as “absurd.” India has continued to call on Canada to address the activities of pro-Khalistan elements operating freely within its borders, as this issue remains central to bilateral tensions.

The Brampton Triveni Mandir’s management expressed regret for those relying on the life certificate event, highlighting their sadness over the perceived threats to safety at Hindu places of worship. They urged the Peel Police to counter these circulating threats and provide security assurances to safeguard the Canadian Hindu community.