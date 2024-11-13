Indian American leader of ‘Sikhs for Trump’ cites ‘silent majority’ behind Trump’s victory

In the wake of Donald Trump’s recent victory in the U.S. presidential election, Indian American Republican leader Jasdip Singh, founder of Sikhs for Trump, attributes the win to the support of a “silent majority.”

This group, Singh argues, was frustrated with rising inflation, foreign policy missteps, and high crime rates, and chose Trump to steer the nation in a new direction.

“The silent majority who were frustrated with the wars and high inflation voted Donald Trump to power,” Singh said, exuding confidence that Trump’s second term would be a success.

Trump’s November 6 win marked one of the most remarkable comebacks in American political history, four years after his loss in 2020. In the recent election, he defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, securing the presidency with a decisive electoral college and popular vote win.

Reflecting on Trump’s appeal to the “silent majority,” Singh said, “We have been forecasting this. We were seeing it in the ground movement. There was a silent majority. This was a result of America’s lost foreign policies, the domestic inflation, out-of-control crime, out-of-control illegal immigration, poor infrastructure, and the Biden-Harris administration focusing on social issues that were not relevant with the masses.”

Singh noted that Trump achieved significant support in unexpected places, flipping many deep-blue counties, including eight in California. “President Trump won with a very very decisive historical victory where he not only took the electoral college but also the popular vote,” Singh remarked.

Under Trump’s leadership, the Republican Party now has a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, giving his administration greater momentum in implementing its policies.

Singh highlighted Trump’s deliberate approach to cabinet appointments, saying, “We see a big difference in how he picked his Cabinet in 2016 and how he is picking them now. He is much more experienced; he has seen how this works, and the people he’s bringing into his Cabinet are amazing.”

He praised specific appointments, including Governor Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel, which Singh described as “a very important position for the US.” He believes Trump’s cabinet selections are strategic and aimed at addressing key national concerns.

Singh also envisions Trump’s second term as an opportunity for the Republican Party to re-center American politics, drawing the country back from what he perceives as an extreme leftward shift.

“I think it’s going to be a very successful second term. I think Republicans will have, even after President Trump’s four years… the country will be brought to the center,” he said. Singh emphasized that maintaining a balanced, centrist political stance benefits society by avoiding extremes.

On U.S.-India relations, Singh expressed optimism, noting Trump’s positive personal relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “His policies are going to be America first. But I think he sees India as a very valuable partner,” Singh observed.

He also mentioned that pro-India figures have been placed in key roles within Trump’s administration, with the head of the India Caucus receiving a significant position. “Both leaders have a mutual respect, understanding, and affection for each other,” Singh concluded, predicting strong bilateral ties under Trump’s renewed leadership.