‘Those who have committed a crime should be out of this country,’ Vivek Ramaswamy on immigration laws

By: vibhuti

Date:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage at the campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), among others, nine days before Election Day. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Indian-American entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has remained firm in his views on immigration reform, advocating for stricter policies and mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Although Ramaswamy exited the Republican primary race after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses, his influence on conservative immigration discussions continues to grow.

Known for his criticism of current immigration policies, Ramaswamy’s proposals focus on reinforcing the “rule of law” and limiting government support for those residing in the U.S. without legal documentation.

During a recent interview with ABC News, Ramaswamy underscored his position that illegal immigrants should be deported if they have committed crimes or arrived unlawfully. “Those who have committed a crime should be out of this country,” he stated, framing this approach as a necessary step to reinforce the nation’s immigration laws.

He believes this action alone could lead to the largest deportation effort in U.S. history. To further address undocumented immigration, Ramaswamy has suggested cutting government aid programs for undocumented individuals, positing that such changes could motivate voluntary departure from the country.

Ramaswamy’s strong stance on immigration aligns with his broader support for former President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” platform. Reports indicate that Ramaswamy is being considered for a role in the Trump administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

His commitment to efficient governance extends beyond deportation, as Ramaswamy has also called for educational reforms. He advocates for a civics test for all U.S. high school graduates, similar to the exam immigrants must pass for citizenship.

“I think every high school student who graduates in this country should have to pass the same civics test that an immigrant, like my parents, had to pass,” he remarked, explaining that this measure would strengthen Americans’ knowledge of the country’s history and values.

Ramaswamy’s perspective on immigration is shaped by his personal background. Born in Cincinnati to Indian immigrant parents, he often reflects on their journey to the U.S.

His father has retained Indian citizenship despite living in America for decades, a decision Ramaswamy has said reflects his father’s commitment to family roots. Speaking at the Iowa State Fair in August 2023, Ramaswamy noted that his father’s choice to keep his Indian passport reflects the family’s deep connection to their heritage.

This personal background, combined with his experiences as a second-generation immigrant, has influenced Ramaswamy’s nuanced approach to American citizenship and immigration policies.

After suspending his campaign, Ramaswamy continued to engage with Trump’s campaign, and his ideas have helped him maintain a significant presence within Republican circles.

His commitment to reshaping immigration policy has earned him both support and criticism from various political corners. Ramaswamy’s exit from the Democratic Party in 2022, when he described it as an “elitist cabal of warmongers,” reflects his distaste for what he sees as overly progressive, “woke” values that undermine core American principles.

His shift to the Republican side has highlighted his desire for a government focused on strict immigration enforcement and a strengthened national identity.

As he continues to advocate for mass deportation and a civics requirement for U.S. students, Ramaswamy’s influence in conservative policymaking circles remains significant, even after his departure from the presidential race.

