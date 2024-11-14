7.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 14, 2024
French bettor wins $85 million on Trump prediction through Polymarket, FBI raids CEO's home
News

French bettor wins $85 million on Trump prediction through Polymarket, FBI raids CEO’s home

By: vibhuti

Date:

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Jestin Navarez shows his support for President-elect Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago resort on November 13, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Trump was in Washington, DC, and met with President Joe Biden at the White House today. ( (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A blockchain analysis firm told AFP Wednesday (13) that a man made $85 million in a series of wagers on Polymarket. This crypto-based prediction market was a popular platform for betting on Donald Trump’s victory in the US election.
The Wall Street Journal said the man is a French citizen and former trader whose first name is Theo, though he declined to publicize his last name.
Last month, Polymarket said a French bettor had wagered a large sum on Trump winning the November 5 election.
Chainanalysis, an American blockchain analysis firm, said it had done cross-checking and identified 11 Polymarket accounts with similar characteristics.
These accounts were fed at the same time, made bets at the same time and were emptied simultaneously, Chainanalysis told AFP.
This gambler bet a total of $70 million on Trump winning the election over Kamala Harris.
After the election was called, he got it all back and $85 million in winnings.
The Frenchman told the Journal he did, in fact, make this amount of money.
Polymarket did not immediately respond to a query from AFP.
Polymarket is an offshore betting platform launched in 2020 in which bets can be placed only in cryptocurrency.
As a result, it is technically off-limits for residents of the United States.
Like other betting platforms, Polymarket said Trump was the odds-on favorite to win the election, even though polls had him neck and neck with Harris.
US news outlets reported that FBI agents raided the New York home of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan on Wednesday (13).
The New York Post said the FBI seized his phone and other electronic devices.
The cause and goal of this probe were not known.
However, a Polymarket spokesperson told the news website Axios that the raid was an “obvious political retribution by the outgoing administration against Polymarket for providing a market that correctly called the 2024 presidential election.”
