Indian American Lawmaker Ro Khanna reflects on key reasons behind Kamala Harris’s 2024 election loss to Trump

Following Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential defeat to Donald Trump, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna pointed out significant gaps in the Democratic Party’s approach, which he believes contributed to the loss.

Speaking on CBS News, Khanna emphasised the party’s failure to address economic hardship as the primary issue. Khanna shared insights on the Democratic campaign, the changing priorities among voters, and the direction the party must take to win back support across diverse demographics.

Khanna’s perspective resonates with a growing sentiment within the party that economic issues are pivotal in uniting different sections of society, especially as economic challenges affect a wide array of Americans.

In his interview, Khanna stated, “We need to have a vision on building new factories, on helping raise the minimum wage, on dealing with childcare, and emphasizing that our party has a better economic story.” He further stressed that the Democratic Party’s mission should be clear-cut, focused on “addressing the economic hardships and struggles of many Americans, not just working-class Americans, a large slice of Americans who feel the American Dream has slipped away for their families and their kids.” This approach, he believes, could form a unified vision that appeals to moderates, progressives, and voters of various backgrounds, including Latino, Black, and white working-class communities.

The recent elections illustrated the need for the Democrats to communicate a more inclusive economic vision to address the anxieties of Americans who have felt economically sidelined.

Khanna expressed concerns that the Democrats failed to build a compelling narrative around economic prosperity and did not present a relatable economic vision to the electorate.

He argued that without a clear economic agenda, the Democrats lost an opportunity to build bridges with voters disillusioned by the current economy, particularly those impacted by rising costs, lack of job stability, and housing affordability issues.

A substantial number of Trump voters in Khanna’s Silicon Valley district reflect a more significant trend across the country, showing that economic concerns transcend political ideologies and often determine voter choices.

Khanna acknowledged that “20 to 30 percent of voters in [Silicon Valley] supported Donald Trump.” This statistic underscores the need for Democrats to consider and address the economic dissatisfaction that a considerable part of the population is experiencing, even in tech-driven districts.

Over half of Americans believe most elected officials ran for office to make a profit. It’s time to pass my reform plan to:

-Banning stock trading by members of Congress

-Banning members from becoming lobbyists

-No PAC or lobbyist donations

-Term limits for Congress & SCOTUS — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) November 5, 2024

Khanna also addressed the importance of the Democratic Party highlighting its contributions to technological and scientific advancements as an economic asset.

Citing Tesla and SpaceX, Khanna noted the historical support from previous Democratic administrations in catalysing technological progress and the development of significant industries, which laid the groundwork for the current tech boom.

He explained, “I’ve reminded Elon of this, is that Tesla got funding from President Obama. SpaceX got started because Ash Carter, under President Obama, helped Elon get that facility.” The party, he suggests, should reconnect with these accomplishments to remind Americans of its role in fostering innovation and job creation in emerging sectors.

Reflecting on other campaign concerns, Khanna mentioned that Harris’s stance on international issues, such as the Gaza crisis, may have also influenced voter sentiments, especially among younger and progressive voters.

Homeownership will always be foundational to achieving the American dream. It’s time we pass the Stop Wall Street Landlords Act, put an end to the financialization of the housing market by Wall Street, and restore opportunity back to hard-working Americans. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) November 9, 2024

Khanna suggested that Harris may have had stronger support in key battleground states like Michigan if the Democratic Party had “reckoned more with the failures of policy on Gaza.” This, according to Khanna, affected voter turnout among Muslim and Arab communities, with many opting for Trump over Harris in protest of the perceived lack of alignment with their views.

Looking ahead, Khanna expressed optimism that the Democrats could regain traction by focusing on a strong, cohesive economic message that prioritises the needs of the working class and addresses the cost-of-living crisis.

He concluded by highlighting the need to bring policies to the forefront that assure prosperity in a modern economy, stating, “When we argue policy, we have a better vision for how to get Americans prosperity in a modern economy. If we focus on that, I believe we will win back the majority and win back in 2028.”

Khanna’s insights echo a broader call within the Democratic Party to refine their strategy, address economic hardship as a core issue, and better appeal to diverse voter bases. As the party reflects on these insights, the path forward may rest on balancing economic reform and an updated, relatable campaign narrative.