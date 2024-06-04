25.8 C
New York
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessAdani Enterprises shares fell 25 per cent after BJP's majority downfall
Business

Adani Enterprises shares fell 25 per cent after BJP’s majority downfall

By: vibhuti

Date:

A signage of Indian conglomerate Adani is seen on a corporate building in Mumbai on February 2, 2023. - Trading was suspended on February 2 in the shares of five more firms in tycoon Gautam Adani's beleaguered business empire after their prices plunged in opening trade. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Business

India’s manufacturing sector growth eases in May; exports surge to 13-year high

India's manufacturing sector experienced slower growth for the second...
Business

Aditya Birla Group’s Novelis Inc plans £715 million IPO on NYSE

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, has lodged...
Business

Sony appoints Gaurav Banerjee as new India’s Chief Executive

Japan's Sony has appointed Gaurav Banerjee, a former executive...
Business

Google plans to acquire minority stake in India’s Flipkart

Google has proposed an investment in Flipkart, the Walmart-controlled...
Business

India pursues long-term agreement with Iran for Chabahar Port management

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has expressed the country's...
While the nation awaits the election result, the stock market is already facing its downfall. After the Modi-led BJP government faced backlash in the current counting of Lok Sabha elections, especially in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh states, the Adani group owned by Asia’s richest businessman, Gautam Adani, faced a 25 per cent downfall on Tuesday (4).
Adani is considered a longtime close associate of Modi, both belonging to Gujarat state.
Opposition parties and other critics have accused Adani of benefiting from their relationship to unfairly win business and avoid proper oversight.

Adani Enterprises was trading at $32.72 (INR 2,733) per share after midday, down $9.05 from Tuesday’s open.
It was the biggest negative mover on the Mumbai stock exchange, with the Sensex benchmark falling more than seven per cent by afternoon trade. Exit polls had predicted a landslide victory for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in this year’s election.
With nearly half of the vote counted, election commission figures on Tuesday (4) afternoon still showed Modi on course to win a third term, but with a reduced majority.
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India’s manufacturing sector growth eases in May; exports surge to 13-year high

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India elections: Congress improves seat tally in parliament

News 0
The main opposition Congress party in India received a...

India elections: Modi hopeful even after no clear majority

Headline news 0
One of the biggest democracies in the world celebrated...

Ambani wedding witnesses pre-wedding celebrations with Pitbull, Guru Randhawa’s electrifying performance

Entertainment 0
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash featured an...

Popular

Business as usual at Asia’s sushi restaurants

Food 0
ASIAN diners are still tucking into sushi at restaurants...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc