Viral video captures men singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ in Mumbai local train | Watch video

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screen grab of the viral video where the passengers are singing the song. (Photo credit: @the_minihaboo)

A video of men singing Sonu Nigam’s 1997 hit song ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ from the film Pardes in a Mumbai local train has gone viral. The impromptu performance turned a routine commute into a memorable experience.

The video starts with a man in a blue shirt singing the song, and soon other passengers join in. An elderly man can be seen beating the train wall like a tabla. The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Art finds its place everywhere.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aayush ( Haboo ) (@the_minihaboo)

Sonu Nigam himself responded to the video, expressing his happiness in the comments, saying, “How beautiful. Give me such happiness. God bless everyone.”

Since being posted three days ago, the video has garnered over 9 million views on Instagram and received numerous positive comments.

Actor-singer Sushant Divgikr commented, “Lovely to see them having so much fun and entertaining fellow passengers. Bless them abundantly and may their vibe attract more people to express themselves through art.”

One user wrote, “This is how fast men become friends,” while another commented, “Too wholesome for the internet.”

Another user noted, “People with responsibilities do not go to clubs to enjoy; they find ways to enjoy, and this is perfect.”

