Wasim Akram all praise for Pakistan boy who bowls like Jasprit Bumrah | Watch video

By: vibhuti

A screen grab of the Pakistani boy bowling like Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo credit: @faizanlakhani)

Former Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram praised a young bowler in Pakistan for copying Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action and control. This came after a video of the young bowler went viral.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Akram said, “Wah jee wah look at that control and action exactly like the great @Jaspritbumrah93. Video of the day for me.”

In the video, the young bowler is seen not only matching Bumrah’s bowling action but also imitating his follow-through perfectly.

Many users reacted to the video by comparing it to Pakistan’s current batting performance. One user commented, “Wasim Bhai the batsman is unfortunately batting like present-day Pakistani batsmen.”

Another user wrote, “Pakistani pacers are naturally gifted. Hence proved.”

Yet another user stated, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! That kid has got Bumrah’s magic in his veins. Same swag and skill. They say practice makes perfect, but this kid seems to have skipped straight to perfection. Bumrah 2.0, anyone? Watch out, cricket world—another maestro in the making.”

Jasprit Bumrah was last seen playing in the T20 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in helping India win an ICC trophy after 11 years.

The selectors of the senior cricket team are set to meet soon to choose the lineup for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka. Reports suggest Bumrah, along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will be given a longer leave of absence. This extended break by the BCCI might be to prevent injuries before key matches in New Zealand and Australia.

