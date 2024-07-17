25.7 C
New York
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeTrendingJapanese content creator goes viral for her Bollywood songs videos
Trending

Japanese content creator goes viral for her Bollywood songs videos

By: vibhuti

Date:

A screen grab of content creator, Mayo recreating Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Udi Udi' from film 'Raees' (Photo credit: @mayojapan)

Related stories

Mayo Japan, a talented young dancer from Japan, has recently captivated the internet with her meticulous recreations of iconic Bollywood songs. Her viral videos have garnered millions of views, showcasing her impressive dance skills and dedication to replicating the original choreography.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mayo Japan (@mayojapan)

Mayo, who describes herself as a “Hindi speaking Japanese with 3 million subs” on her social media bio, has gained widespread acclaim for her renditions of classic Bollywood numbers. Notable performances include “Udi Udi Jaye” from Raees, “Aankhein Khuli Hon Ya Ho Band” from Mohabbatein, and “Tumsa Koi Pyaara Koi Masoom” from Khuddar. Her attention to detail, graceful movements, and infectious energy have made her videos a delight to watch.

Her Instagram feed is filled with dance videos on popular Bollywood songs, often featuring different Indian dance forms. Mayo frequently collaborates with her Japanese dance partner, and she has also teamed up with other dancers for various videos. The comments sections are filled with messages of appreciation, with many fans praising her talent, hard work, and love for Bollywood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mayo Japan (@mayojapan)

Mayo’s viral recreations have sparked a new wave of interest in Bollywood among Japanese fans. Her talent has opened up new possibilities for cultural exchange and collaboration between Indian and Japanese artists. By bringing her love for Bollywood to a global audience, Mayo has highlighted the power of music and dance to unite cultures and inspire creativity.

Her dedication to replicating Bollywood choreography with precision and grace has made her a prominent figure in the dance community. Mayo Japan’s performances continue to mesmerize viewers, showcasing a beautiful fusion of Japanese and Indian cultures.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Wasim Akram all praise for Pakistan boy who bowls like Jasprit Bumrah | Watch video
Next article
Girls recreate Vicky Kaushal’s viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ on the streets of London with Gidda

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Girls recreate Vicky Kaushal’s viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ on the streets of London with Gidda

Trending 0
Vicky Kaushal has taken the internet by storm with...

“Donald Trump has my strong endorsement,” says Nikki Haley at Republican National Convention

Headline news 0
Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley has endorsed her former...

Six killed in Oman mosque shooting, including Pakistanis and Indian

India News 0
Six people, including four Pakistanis and one Indian, were...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc