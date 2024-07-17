25.7 C
New York
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Girls recreate Vicky Kaushal’s viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ on the streets of London with Gidda

A screen grab of girls performing on the viral song. (Photo credit: @annaikaahuja)

Vicky Kaushal has taken the internet by storm with his dance to the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from the film Bad Newz. Since the release of the song video, many influencers have attempted to recreate its intricate hook steps. One particular video, featuring influencers adding a Giddha twist to Kaushal’s dance, has gone viral.

The video begins with two girls in black kurta sets and colorful dupattas standing on a London street. As the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ plays, they groove effortlessly to its peppy beats, incorporating traditional Giddha moves into their performance while emulating Kaushal’s original steps. The video was shared on Instagram by @annaikaahuja, who tagged Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla, captioning it, “For our Punjabi kings @karanaujla @vickykaushal09, a Giddha touch was mandatory.”

Since being posted, the video has amassed thousands of views and likes, with numbers rapidly increasing. The viral clip has garnered numerous comments, with many users reacting with heart and fire emojis. “The version of Tauba Tauba our feeds needed,” one user appreciated, while another commented, “I love it, it is full vibes.” Others chimed in with, “So good,” and “Just Wow.”

