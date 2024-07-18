Foreign tourists shocked as begging children climb onto E-rickshaw in India | Watch viral video

An incident that happened with a group of foreigners in India has left them shocked to the core. When the group was travelling in an e-rickshaw, they noticed a few children running behind them on the road and asking for some money. The incident has highlighted how such situations can be dangerous for both the tourists and the beggars.

The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by Jist. It shows a tourist recording the children running behind them in an e-rickshaw. At one point, some children even climb behind their vehicle and start asking them for money. The tourist seems visibly disturbed and uncomfortable by the situation and says, “This is too much, I have no money.”

As the video goes on, the foreigner also says, “We need help, this is not safe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jist (@jist.news)

This video was shared on July 18. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has several likes. Numerous people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

An individual wrote, “They are professionals. These kids won’t study nor do any other chores apart from begging. When you give them food or anything, apart from money, the majority of the time, they will refuse.”

- Advertisement -

Another Instagram user, Francis Lobo, said, “Why is the rickshaw driver not stopping and removing them off the rickshaw?”

“They are fully trained kids; they know everything about whom they need to ask for money and whom to run behind. They do jobs for other gangsters. These kids also know how to abuse and hit,” commented Instagram user Urvesh Bhardwaj.

A fourth shared, “Need to control this type of people in the city by Municipalities and City police; they harass tourism in India; they can identify them and send them to school and NGOs.”

According to a estimate, 3 lakh children across India are forced to beg, A multi-million rupee industry led by human trafficking cartels. The Indian National Human Rights Commission reports that 40,000 children are abducted in India every year, over 25 per cent of whom remain untraced.