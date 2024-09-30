17.3 C
India News

Veteran Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded the highest recognition in cinema

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

File photo of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty at an event. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Mithun Chakraborty has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, marking a significant recognition in his long-standing career in cinema. The award ceremony is scheduled for October 8, 2024, during the 70th National Film Awards.

 

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, who noted on social media, “Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honored to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema.”

 

The jury responsible for selecting Chakraborty comprises Asha Parekh, Khushbu Sundar, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Chakraborty, aged 74, is currently in Kolkata, and his son Namashi Chakraborty expressed the family’s pride in the announcement: “We all are feeling very proud. He is in Kolkata; I just spoke to him. He is a self-made superstar and a great citizen. This was long, long overdue, but I am so proud that he is finally being awarded this honor,” Namashi told PTI from Los Angeles.

 

Chakraborty, born Gourang Chakraborty, is an alumnus of Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He debuted in Mrinal Sen’s 1976 film “Mrigayaa,” for which he received his first National Film Award for Best Actor. He later won two additional National Awards for his performances in “Tahader Katha” (1992) and “Swami Vivekananda” (1998).

 

The actor gained widespread recognition for his dance performances in the 1982 hit “Disco Dancer,” which helped popularize disco in India. His film credits include popular titles like “Hum Se Hai Zamana,” “Pasand Apni Apni,” and “Agneepath.” In addition to his acting career, Chakraborty has also been a Rajya Sabha MP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

 

Last year, Waheeda Rehman received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

