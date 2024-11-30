US universities urge international students to return before Trump’s swearing-in amid travel ban fears

With Donald Trump set to assume office as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, American universities are advising international students and faculty to return to the US ahead of his inauguration. Concerns over potential travel bans, similar to those enacted during his first term, have prompted this precautionary measure.

Trump has announced plans to sign several executive orders on economic and immigration policies immediately upon taking office. Reflecting on the 2017 travel bans that disrupted travel for nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, universities are preparing for potential policy changes that could impact international students’ mobility.

According to the latest Open Doors 2024 Report on International Educational Exchange, India has overtaken China as the leading place of origin for international students in the US for the first time since 2009.

In 2023-2024, the US hosted 331,602 students from India, marking a 23 per cent increase from the previous year. This surge contrasts with a 4 per cent decline in Chinese students, which totaled 277,398. Together, India and China account for 54 per cent of all international students in the US.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) International Students Office has issued a post-election advisory urging students to evaluate their travel plans carefully. David Elwell, Associate Dean at MIT, noted that transitions in federal administrations often lead to policy changes affecting immigration and visa statuses.

- Advertisement -

He cautioned students planning to travel during the winter break to be mindful of potential delays in visa processing at US embassies or consulates, which could disrupt their return plans.

Similarly, the Office of Global Affairs at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, advised its international community, including students, scholars, and faculty under UMass immigration sponsorship, to return to the US before January 20. While the advisory is not mandatory, it reflects concerns about possible travel disruptions stemming from new executive orders.

#OpenDoorsReport: International students came from more than 210 destinations globally to study at U.S. colleges and universities. Check out the data from all places of origin: https://t.co/glqxuRJX2W #IEW2024 #IntlStudents @EducationUSA #StudywithUS pic.twitter.com/fFN7HsEuxp — IIE Research (@IIEresearch) November 18, 2024

The advisory pointed out that presidential transitions often bring swift policy changes. “Given previous experience with travel bans during Trump’s first term in 2017, this precaution is aimed at minimizing risks for international students and staff,” the university stated. However, it clarified that no current US government policy or mandate requires early returns.

Wesleyan University’s Office of International Student Affairs echoed similar concerns, advising international students on F-1 visas to remain in the US from January 19 onwards. According to the university’s newspaper, The Wesleyan Argus, the administration is closely monitoring potential immigration policy changes that could impact international and undocumented students.

The fears stem from Trump’s earlier executive orders. Within a week of assuming office in 2017, he signed an order banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries—Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen—from entering the US for 90 days. The policy caused widespread disruptions and drew criticism from civil rights organizations.

The implications of such policies are significant for the international student community. Any delays in visa processing could affect academic continuity, disrupt research projects, and increase uncertainty for students and universities alike. Staffing transitions at US embassies and consulates during this period could further exacerbate delays in visa issuance.

Universities like UMass Amherst have urged their international communities to prepare contingency plans in case of extended visa processing times. The Wesleyan Argus report highlighted that many institutions are committed to safeguarding their international and undocumented students during this period of uncertainty.

With India and China representing the bulk of the international student population in the US, the potential policy changes could impact thousands of students. As US institutions brace for possible disruptions, the emphasis remains on ensuring minimal academic and logistical challenges for their global communities.