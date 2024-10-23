US engages with India over alleged Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot, calls for accountability

The United States has confirmed its valuable engagement with India’s inquiry committee over the alleged foiled assassination plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based pro-Khalistani figure and the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The governments of both countries exchanged crucial information last week to further their respective investigations into the case.

Addressing the media, US Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel noted the importance of the collaboration between the two countries. He emphasized that while there had been significant progress, the United States would not be fully satisfied until “meaningful accountability” resulted from the ongoing investigation into the plot against Pannun. Patel also indicated that further steps are anticipated from India based on the discussions held.

“So, to take a step back, there was valuable engagement with India’s inquiry committee last week, and information was exchanged between our two governments to further our respective investigations. We understand that the Indian inquiry committee will continue its investigation, and we expect to see further steps based on last week’s conversations,” Patel said.

The US government has made it clear that they expect accountability following the investigation. Patel expressed that the United States continues to push for results and transparency, adding that they will monitor the situation closely.

He reiterated, “We continue to expect and want to see accountability based on the results of that investigation, and certainly the United States won’t be fully satisfied until there is meaningful accountability resulting from that investigation.”

Beyond these comments, Patel refrained from providing further details on the ongoing investigation, stating, “I’m just not going to address this in further detail given that this is an issue that is active and remains under investigation and ongoing under both of our countries.”

The Indian inquiry committee has already visited the United States as part of its investigation into the plot, which allegedly involved former Indian government officials. The US Justice Department had unsealed an indictment earlier this month, charging an Indian national with his alleged involvement in the assassination plot.

Don’t fly Air India from November 1-19: Canadian terrorist #pannun If someone threatened US flights from India, US would likely send military forces. Hypocrisy thrives where double standards prevail.#TerroristAttack #AirIndia #KhalistaniTerrorism #Khalistan #XiJinping pic.twitter.com/mB00NOgVuv — Rapid Reveal (@rapid_reveal) October 21, 2024

Pannun, designated a terrorist by India, holds both American and Canadian citizenships. The foiled assassination attempt has added to existing tensions, particularly in light of Canada’s recent accusations against India.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that his country’s intelligence agency had credible evidence linking the Indian government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that the individual named in the US Justice Department indictment was no longer employed by the Indian government. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The US State Department informed us that the individual in the Justice Department indictment is no longer employed by India. I confirm that he is no longer an employee of the Government of India.”

The investigation into the Pannun assassination plot has brought to light international concerns and tensions. As the inquiry continues, both the US and Indian governments are expected to pursue further cooperation to bring about accountability and ensure the safety of individuals involved.