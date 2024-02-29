US immigration agency introduces new H1-B registration system

THE US immigration agency has announced the launch of a system that will allow multiple people within an organisation, as well as their legal representatives, to collaborate on and prepare H-1B registrations, and H-1B petitions.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in a statement announced the launch of myUSCIS organisational accounts.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The primary purpose of ‘Form I-907’ is to request Premium Processing Service on certain petitions or applications designated as eligible for premium processing. DHS uses the information to grant or deny the immigration benefit one is seeking.

The organisational accounts that will allow multiple people within an organisation, as well as their legal representatives, to collaborate on and prepare H-1B registrations, H-1B petitions and any associated Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, USCIS said in a statement on Wednesday (28).

A new organisational account is required to participate in the H-1B Electronic Registration Process starting in March 2024, the USCIS said.

“We are working expeditiously to address any technical issues that may arise for legal representatives whose accounts migrated when they logged into their online account on or after February 14, 2024, including impacts on cases other than H-1B filings,” it said.

The initial registration period for FY2025 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 6, and run through noon Eastern on March 22.

During this period, prospective petitioners and their representatives, if applicable, must use a USCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary, its media alert said.

Starting with the FY 2025 initial registration period, USCIS will require registrants to provide valid passport information or valid travel document information for each beneficiary.

The passport or travel document provided must be the one the beneficiary, if or when abroad, intends to use to enter the US if issued an H-1B visa. Each beneficiary must only be registered under one passport or travel document.

“In March, we will launch online filing of Form I-129 and associated Form I-907 for non-cap H1B petitions. On April 1, USCIS will begin accepting online filing for H-1B cap petitions and associated Forms I-907 for petitioners whose registrations have been selected,” the federal agency said.

To help guide organisations and legal representatives through the new process, the USCIS launched the Tech Talks sessions in February. During these sessions, individuals can ask questions about the organisational accounts and online filing of Form I-129 for H-1B petitions.

The USCIS encourages all individuals involved in the H-1B registration and petition filing process to attend these sessions. Additional information and dates are available on the Upcoming National Engagements page, it said.

(PTI)