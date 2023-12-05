Two arrested in Italy over spreading Islamist propaganda

TWO people have been arrested in Italy for spreading online terrorist propaganda linked to militant groups Palestine Islamic Jihad, Islamic State and al-Qaeda, police in the northern city of Brescia said Monday (4).

The suspects are a Pakistani national and an Italian citizen of Pakistani origin, a statement said. They were apprehended following a investigation that started in October 2022, they said.

On Sunday (3), interior minister Matteo Piantedosi said Italy remained on alert for possible terrorist attacks following the weekend attack in Paris, in which one German tourist was killed and two others were wounded.

“We have confidence in our traditional prevention systems, but attention must remain high,” the minister was quoted as saying by the Ansa news agency.

(Reuters)