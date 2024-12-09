Trump pledges pardons for Capitol attack rioters, raises debate over justice and clemency

President-elect Donald Trump has stated his intention to pardon many of the individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack on his first day in office, sparking widespread debate over the implications of such an act.

Speaking on NBC News’ Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, Trump declared, “I’m going to be acting very quickly, first day,” when asked about his plans for clemency.

The Capitol attack, which aimed to overturn the 2020 election results, left over 140 police officers injured and resulted in several deaths. Over 1,572 people have been charged, and more than 900 have already pleaded guilty to crimes ranging from unlawful entry to seditious conspiracy. Trump suggested he would review these cases individually, though he also signaled the potential for broad pardons.

“I’m going to look at everything. We’re going to look at individual cases,” Trump said. However, he acknowledged there could be “some exceptions” for those whose actions were deemed “radical” or “crazy” during the assault.

Trump has consistently criticized the prosecution of the January 6 defendants, calling it “corrupt.” His comments have heightened expectations among supporters and advocates for broad-based clemency. Suzzanne Monk, a prominent advocate for January 6 defendants, remarked, “He continues to put out the public message closer and closer to what the J6 community is asking for, which is clemency for all of the January 6ers.”

The discussion of pardons gains further complexity in light of President Joe Biden’s recent decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, citing political persecution. Trump may use similar reasoning to justify clemency for the Capitol rioters. Critics argue this move could set a dangerous precedent.

Kimberly Wehle, a law professor and author on presidential pardon power, voiced her concerns: “The idea that he’s going to reward people for violating the law on his behalf in connection with an attempt to overthrow legitimate election results… that’s not precedented.”

The legal implications of mass pardons are significant, with many questioning how Trump could draw a line between acceptable and unacceptable behavior during the riot. John Pierce, an attorney who has represented numerous January 6 defendants, advocated for a blanket pardon, arguing, “I just don’t know how you do it otherwise. I think you would see a lot of unhappy people in the January 6 community if pardons were granted on a case-by-case basis.”

From the #CapitolBuilding attack, when Capitol Police seemingly removed barricades allowing hordes of Trump Loyalists through. (📹@/marcus.dipaola ) pic.twitter.com/vGjojqQfzX — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 7, 2021

Attorney Norm Pattis, who represents two former Proud Boys leaders convicted of seditious conspiracy, believes Trump bears responsibility for the rioters’ actions. “He needs to own the fact that he created a tremendous sense of expectations with his claims about a stolen election, and people responded to him as President of the United States,” Pattis said.

Trump’s remarks have raised hopes among those awaiting trial or serving sentences, with advocates like Jake Lang anticipating mass clemency. “I think on January 20, 2025, we are going to see a similar situation to Hunter Biden,” Lang said. “Everybody’s pardoned, full exoneration. Get them all out of prison and get this thing over with so that we can start the national healing process.”

However, critics argue that such sweeping pardons risk undermining the rule of law and incentivizing future unrest. With over 1,251 convictions and sentences ranging from a few days to 22 years, the January 6 prosecutions have been described as America’s largest criminal investigation. The debate now centers on whether mass pardons will foster healing or further erode democratic norms.

As January 20 approaches, Trump’s stance on this controversial issue is expected to remain a focal point, with potential ramifications for both his administration and the nation’s broader discourse on justice and accountability.