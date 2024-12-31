Time traveler predicts Trump-Musk fallout in 2025, hints at billionaire’s political future

A self-proclaimed time traveler, who previously gained attention for predicting the COVID-19 pandemic, has made headlines again with predictions for 2025, suggesting that the camaraderie between Elon Musk and Donald Trump will soon unravel.

Drew Curtis, the founder of news aggregation site Fark, shared his insights with The US Sun, sparking debates about the future of the Tesla CEO and the incoming U.S. President.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has supported Donald Trump throughout the 2024 presidential campaign. From attending MAGA rallies to accompanying Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Musk has seemingly aligned himself with the Republican leader after shifting his political stance from supporting Democrats.

However, Curtis predicts that this partnership may not endure. “There’s a near 100% chance that Trump throws Elon under the bus in 2025,” Curtis told The US Sun. While he remains uncertain about the exact circumstances, Curtis added, “Musk probably won’t take it well; what he decides to do next is anyone’s guess.”

Despite this anticipated fallout, Curtis hinted at Musk’s promising future, suggesting that the billionaire might continue to be a significant figure in global affairs. Musk, already central to the ongoing H1B immigration debate, has often expressed frustration over the inefficiencies of the U.S. legal immigration system.

Musk, an immigrant himself, has been vocal about the need for a streamlined immigration process. Earlier this year, he tweeted: “I am in favor of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working, and honest. It is bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow to immigrate to the USA legally, but trivial and fast to enter illegally! This obviously makes no sense.”

These comments come at a time when Musk’s involvement with the H1B visa debate has drawn both support and criticism. The H1B program allows U.S. companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers but has become a contentious issue among immigration hardliners.

Curtis’s predictions extend beyond Musk’s professional life. He speculated that Musk could potentially run for the presidency in 2028, possibly against Arnold Schwarzenegger, if a law allowing non-native citizens to become U.S. President is enacted. While such a scenario is purely hypothetical, it has fueled discussions about Musk’s growing influence in American politics.

In addition to his insights about Musk and Trump, Curtis made bold claims about other global events. He predicted that the Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle, currently set to return to court in January 2025, may finally gain their freedom. Addressing concerns about global conflicts, Curtis dismissed the possibility of World War III in 2025, stating, “No one wants in.” He also ruled out a Doomsday scenario but warned of an exceptionally severe hurricane season, labeling it as potentially “the worst in history.”

Drew Curtis has made waves since 2015, when he first declared himself a time traveler with the cryptic statement: “Admission: I’m a time traveler from 2020. Enjoy 2016 – it’s as good as it gets for a while.” While skeptics question the legitimacy of his claims, his predictions continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

As Musk and Trump prepare for their roles in the upcoming administration, with Musk co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency, their dynamic will be closely watched. Whether Curtis’s forecast of a rift comes true or not, it’s clear that Musk’s political and entrepreneurial journey will remain a focal point of public discourse in 2025.