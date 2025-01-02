Indian American organization AAPI launches bone marrow and stem cell registration drive to help cancer patients

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), a prominent non-profit representing over 35,000 Indian-American physicians, has initiated a significant campaign to increase bone marrow and stem cell registrations across the United States.

This initiative, which is being carried out in partnership with the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP), aims to expand the pool of Indian-American donors, a vital step in assisting patients with leukemia and lymphoma.

“Patients with leukemia and lymphoma need bone marrow or blood stem cell transplant to survive. Finding matching donors for cancer patients is difficult, especially for those of Indian and South Asian ethnicity. This drive, in which dozens of local AAPI chapter leaders, members, and volunteers across the US have participated, is to increase the limited pool of donors and create awareness among more youth and adults to enroll,” said Dr. Satheesh Kathula, an oncologist based in Dayton, Ohio, and the president of AAPI for the 2024-2025 term.

Indian Americans, who make up a significant portion of the physician workforce in the United States, have long been involved in health advocacy and research. According to Dr. Kathula, about 25% of doctors in the US are immigrants, and a large majority of them are Indian Americans. These physicians hold critical positions in healthcare, research, academia, and administration, and many of them serve in underserved areas, offering essential care to populations in need.

The AAPI, which was established over four decades ago to fight discrimination against foreign-trained doctors seeking medical licenses in the United States, has grown into a powerful organization that advocates for social, educational, political, and professional issues affecting Indian-American doctors. Through its various programs, the AAPI aims to support physicians in their career growth and in advancing the health of communities across the US.

“We support and encourage the younger generation of Indian-American doctors in many ways including communication, legislation, collaboration, and education,” Dr. Kathula explained. The AAPI Young Physicians section and the AAPI Medical Students, Residents, and Fellows section focus on supporting Indian-American medical and dental students, residents, fellows, and physicians-in-training.

In addition to expanding bone marrow registrations, AAPI is working to address the physician shortage in the US by promoting recruitment among the younger generation. Dr. Kathula noted, “We are trying to increase recruitment and encouraging more younger generation members to join our organization. We provide opportunities for students, including those coming from India, to present research papers and have also been advocating for legislative reforms to ease the residency pathway for international medical graduates.”

AAPI’s involvement also extends to advocacy on behalf of physicians in the US. The organization is committed to promoting policies that support foreign-trained doctors, including efforts to expedite green card processes for doctors on H1 visas.

“AAPI advocates for policies that expedite green card processes for doctors on H1 visas,” said Dr. Kathula, acknowledging the unique challenges faced by international medical graduates.

In October 2024, Dr. Kathula conceptualized and organized the AAPI Global Healthcare Summit in New Delhi. The summit covered a range of critical topics, including cancer and heart attack prevention strategies, the importance of lifestyle changes, and the integration of technology into healthcare. He emphasized that the lessons learned from the summit are of utmost importance in India, where healthcare challenges persist. “AAPI has been engaged in harnessing the power of the Indian diaspora to bring the most innovative, efficient, cost-effective healthcare and preventable solutions to India,” Dr. Kathula said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Kathula demonstrated his leadership by organizing a fundraising effort that raised $5.2 million to support healthcare services in India. His efforts to mobilize resources for healthcare and policy reforms continue to make a significant impact on both the US and Indian healthcare systems.

The AAPI’s commitment to supporting young physicians, advocating for healthcare reforms, and contributing to global healthcare solutions has made it a vital institution in the Indian-American community. Dr. Kathula’s leadership in various capacities underscores the vital role Indian-American physicians play in shaping healthcare both in the US and around the world.